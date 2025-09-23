Gigamon Names Gareth Maclachlan Chief Operating Officer to Advance Cloud Strategy and AI-Powered Deep Observability Vision

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gigamon, a leader in deep observability, today announced executive leadership changes including the appointment of Gareth Maclachlan as chief operating officer, the elevation of Ram Bhide to chief development officer, and the expanded role of Chaim Mazal as chief AI and security officer. This strengthened leadership team advances the company’s AI-powered deep observability vision while reinforcing its commitment to helping customers eliminate blind spots, optimize network traffic, and reduce the cost and complexity of securing and managing hybrid cloud infrastructure.

Maclachlan joins Gigamon as chief operating officer, reporting directly to President and CEO Shane Buckley. He will lead cross-functional initiatives to drive customer adoption of the Gigamon AI-powered Deep Observability Pipeline and hybrid cloud security solutions, increase efficiency, and deliver greater customer value. He brings more than 25 years of cybersecurity experience, most recently as chief product and technology officer at Trellix, formed in 2022 from the merger of McAfee and FireEye, where he led more than 1,500 people across engineering, security research, and product management. Maclachlan previously held senior leadership roles at FireEye, AdaptiveMobile, and PwC Consulting, consistently driving product innovation and operational excellence.

Bhide has been elevated from senior vice president of engineering to chief development officer, reporting to Shane Buckley. Bhide will continue to lead global software and hardware engineering, ensuring the company roadmap executes with quality, velocity, and measurable customer impact. A proven technology leader and patent holder, Bhide has been central to advancing Gigamon engineering excellence and delivering new AI-powered innovations that address customers’ most pressing hybrid cloud challenges.

Mazal expands his chief security officer role to chief AI and security officer, reporting to Shane Buckley, strengthening and unifying the company’s AI and security strategies. In this role, he leads the company’s strategic AI program, driving governance, cross-functional adoption, and secure, responsible use of AI. He will continue to oversee global security, information technology, network operations, engineering services, governance, risk, compliance, internal business systems, and product security. Recognized by Security Magazine as one of The Most Influential People in Security 2025, Mazal is a lifetime member of the OWASP Foundation and serves on advisory boards including Cloudflare, GitLab, and Rapid7.

“Today’s leadership changes position Gigamon to execute faster and scale the impact of our AI-powered deep observability vision,” said Buckley. “Gareth brings deep product and operating experience, Ram provides continuity and excellence across development, and Chaim unifies our AI and security agenda end-to-end. Together, our seasoned leadership team will help customers detect threats earlier, resolve issues faster, and achieve meaningful outcomes across the hybrid cloud.”

“I’m honored to join Gigamon at a time when the company is leading the way in deep observability and AI innovation,” said Maclachlan. “The opportunity to partner with Shane, the leadership team, and our talented employees worldwide to deliver transformative outcomes for customers is incredibly exciting. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of how deep observability and AI can strengthen security, improve performance, and simplify operations across the hybrid cloud.”

These leadership updates build on the company’s momentum in 2025, which has already seen the introduction of AI-powered innovations including AI Traffic Intelligence, GigaVUE-FM Copilot, and Gigamon Insights. These advanced capabilities combine network-derived telemetry with metric, event, log, and trace (MELT) data to deliver deep observability that uncovers previously unseen threats, optimizes network traffic, and reduces the cost and complexity of securing and managing hybrid cloud infrastructure.

