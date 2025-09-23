Feast on Good Fortune: Denny’s Serves Up Movie-Inspired Eats, Late-Night Deals and Exclusive Merch

Spartanburg, SC, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s is serving up a one-of-a-kind menu and exclusive merch inspired by its role in the new movie Good Fortune, starring, written, produced and directed by Aziz Ansari, only in theatres October 17. America’s Diner is dropping two limited-time, craveable menu items – the Good Fortune Burger and Budget Angel Chicken Nuggies – that will be available exclusively on Dennys.com for takeout and delivery September 24 through October 28. Plus, Denny’s knows cravings hit different after dark, so the Good Fortune Burger will be 50% off from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Dennys.com – no heavenly help or promo code required.

Unlocking the Good Fortune Menu Items

NEW Good Fortune Burger : For those who believe good fortune should come with bacon. 100% beef patty, American cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions and ranch dressing. Served with seasoned fries.

: For those who believe good fortune should come with bacon. 100% beef patty, American cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions and ranch dressing. Served with seasoned fries. NEW Budget Angel Chicken "Nuggies”: Good fortune never tasted so good. All-white-meat boneless chicken bites, lightly breaded and paired with your choice of dipping sauce. Served with seasoned fries. (Not a typical chicken nugget, but the Angel’s favorite all the same.)

Denny’s Rewards members are invited to take the new Good Fortune Challenge starting in October – order a Good Fortune Burger or Budget Angel Chicken “Nuggies” and unlock a FREE Denny’s Reward. For guests who aren’t yet Denny’s Rewards Members, they can sign up at Denny’s.com/rewards and join the challenge, plus get exclusive deals, discounts and more.

Fans can also step into the spotlight with the official Good Fortune collab tee. This limited-edition T-shirt is a wearable piece of the movie – and iconically Denny’s. Soft cotton, classic fit and ready for any booth, any look. Limited run. Once it’s gone, it’s gone.

“Miracles happen in our restaurants every day, which is why Denny’s is perfectly cast in Good Fortune,” said Ellie Doty, Senior Vice President and Chief Brand Officer at Denny’s. “Fans looking to indulge in a taste of heaven will love our new burger and ‘nuggies’ options – perfect to fuel up before the show or satisfy that crave afterward.”

Follow Denny’s on Instagram for exclusive movie merch and T-shirt giveaways. If fortune doesn’t strike, the limited-edition T-shirt will be available for purchase on www.DinerDrip.com.

For more on Denny’s collaboration with Good Fortune, including its limited-time menu items, special promotions and exclusive merchandise, visit www.dennys.com.

In Good Fortune, a well-meaning but rather inept angel named Gabriel (Keanu Reeves) meddles in the lives of a struggling gig worker (Aziz Ansari) and a wealthy venture capitalist (Seth Rogen).

Starring Seth Rogen, Aziz Ansari, Keke Palmer, with Sandra Oh, and Keanu Reeves, Good Fortune is written and directed by Aziz Ansari, produced by Aziz Ansari, p.g.a., Anthony Katagas, p.g.a., and Alan Yang, p.g.a., and executive produced by Aniz Adam Ansari, Jonathan McCoy, Christopher Woodrow, and Connor DiGregorio. Lionsgate presents, in association with Media Capital Technologies, a Garam Films / Keep Your Head / Yang Pictures production.

*Good Fortune menu available on Dennys.com through 10/28/25 at participating U.S. locations. Good Fortune Burger is 50% off from 4 p.m. – 4 a.m. online only, no code required. Not valid with other offers or discounts. Restrictions may apply. Good Fortune™ is a trademark of Lionsgate.

###

About Denny’s Corp

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C. - based family dining restaurant brand that has been welcoming guests to our booths for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is simple: We love to feed people. Denny’s provides craveable meals at a meaningful value across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night. Whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand (the first delivery platform in the family dining segment), or at The Meltdown, Banda Burrito, and The Burger Den, our three virtual restaurant concepts, Denny’s is ready to delight guests whenever and however they want to order. Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities in need is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner (that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster), Denny's Hungry for Education™ scholarship program, our annual fundraiser with long-time-partner No Kid Hungry, and our new partnership supporting Cookies for Kids’ Cancer in their mission to fund research for new, improved and less toxic treatments for kids facing cancer.

Denny's is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on the number of restaurants. As of June 25, 2025, the Denny’s brand consisted of 1,484 restaurants, 1,422 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 62 of which were company-operated. This includes 166 restaurants in Canada, Costa Rica, Curacao, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

To learn more about Denny's, please visit our brand website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or YouTube.

About Lionsgate

Lionsgate (NYSE: LION) is one of the world's leading standalone, pure play, publicly traded content companies. It brings together diversified motion picture and television production and distribution businesses, a world-class portfolio of valuable brands and franchises, a premier talent management and production powerhouse at 3 Arts Entertainment, and a more than 20,000-title film and television library, all driven by Lionsgate's bold and entrepreneurial culture.

Attachments