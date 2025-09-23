Physical Independence As We Age:

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The concept of vitality refers to how “alive” you feel. And as simple as that sounds, feelings of vitality may decrease as you age. So, how do you know if you’re aging well? Subjective observations aside, medical experts can look at an array of criteria to make this assessment, from grip strength to muscular endurance to aerobic output.

And now there is a nutritional supplement designed to help maintain vitality, strength and physical independence: Active Vitality & Strength—only from Life Extension.

Active Vitality & Strength is a once-daily formula designed to complement regular exercise. In a clinical study, participants improved upon aerobic physical fitness and muscle strength compared to a placebo group when taking the botanical extract combo in this formula. They also reported improved liveliness and energy—critical aspects of maintaining vitality in the face of aging.

“The East Indian globe thistle flower (S. indicus) and mango tree bark (M. indica) extracts used in our formula have demonstrated support for vitality, functional fitness, and muscle health,” explained Kristin Moskal, MS, a Discovery Research scientist at Life Extension. “We wanted to offer customers an effective way to help maintain liveliness and physical independence—and when combined with regular exercise, we’re confident this new formula will do just that.”

It is important to note, this product isn’t just for those who frequently visit the gym. According to Life Extension’s Director of Education, Michael A. Smith, MD, staying “functionally fit” is necessary to maintain quality of life as you age. “Whether you’re chasing the grandkids, carrying grocery bags, or enjoying a powerwalk, you need to maintain your strength to keep up,” he said.

Indeed, participants in the aforementioned study followed a simple, at-home, body weight resistance exercise routine three times a week on alternating days. The participants (who consisted of men and post-menopausal women) performed three sets of 10 repetitions of different upper and lower body exercises—a regimen well within reach of most Americans.

“It is normal to feel less vital as you grow older,” Dr. Smith said. “But you don’t have to just take it. Age really can be just a number. It’s important to do what you can through lifestyle, exercise and supplements to proactively help the body stay strong and fit,” he added.

Active Vitality & Strength is the newest addition to Life Extension’s active lifestyle and fitness lineup, which also includes recently launched Creatine Powder to help improve lean muscle mass, and support exercise performance and recovery.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

