Stacey Osborn, Champion Petfoods Global President and Visionary Leader, Joins National 4-H Council Board of Trustees

WASHINGTON, D.C., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stacey Osborn, Global President of Champion Petfoods, joins the National 4-H Council Board of Trustees. With a talent for bringing clear focus to rapidly evolving businesses and expanding capabilities, her leadership abilities align with 4-H’s mission of empowering youth to reach their full potential, so they are Beyond Ready for the future.

“Caring for animals teaches us responsibility, empathy, and resilience,” Osborn said. “4-H gives young people those same opportunities to grow. I’m proud to be part of its mission to prepare the next generation to lead with confidence and purpose.”

Osborn started her journey with Mars in 2010 as Vice President of Marketing with Banfield Pet Hospital. She transitioned to Royal Canin in 2014 and held various roles, including leadership of Marketing in the U.S. for Royal Canin and General Manager of Royal Canin China. In her current role as Global President Champion Petfoods, she leads a team around the world growing Champion’s two award-winning brands, ACANA™ and ORIJEN™.

“The possibilities to inspire youth passionate about pet care are unlimited with an experienced leader like Stacey,” said Mark Berven, chair of National 4-H Council’s Board of Trustees. “Her varied professional background will be an extraordinary addition to our team as we continue the important work of developing tomorrow’s changemakers.”

Osborn has degrees from the University of California, Berkeley, and The Wharton School of Business. She held leadership roles at Adidas as the director of retail marketing and Macy’s as the vice president of marketing before joining Mars.

4-H, the nation’s largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for careers tomorrow. 4-H programs reach nearly six million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. Through the Beyond Ready national initiative, 4-H aims to increase that number to ten million youth annually by 2030. 4-H is the youth development program of our nation’s Cooperative Extension System and USDA and serves every county and parish in the U.S. through a network of 110 public universities and more than 3,000 local Extension offices. Globally, 4-H collaborates with independent programs to empower one million youth in 50 countries. The research-backed 4-H experience grows young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs.

