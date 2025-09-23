Bridge by Bastion Champions Women-Led Startups with Strategic Marketing Support — Helping Bold Founders Maximize Impact

COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bastion, a global leader in research, marketing, and communications, is proud to introduce Bridge by Bastion, a new initiative created to support women-led startups.

Bridge by Bastion offers founders a unique opportunity to share their most pressing marketing challenge with Bastion. Along with our board of advisors, Bastion will select one partner to collaborate with as we close out 2025. Submissions will be accepted immediately through October 15, 2025, at which time we will announce our selected partner.

The process begins with a simple intake form, followed by discovery calls to gain a deeper understanding of the brand’s goals, resources, and challenges. All strategy hours provided to the selected partner will be completely complimentary, giving founders access to expertise they might not normally have. A key focus of this end-of-year support will be helping the brand identify how to allocate resources most effectively to achieve meaningful impact.

If the solution aligns with Bastion’s expertise, the team will collaborate directly with the founder to deliver high-impact work within their budget. If the challenge requires capabilities outside of Bastion, the agency will provide strategic recommendations, make trusted introductions, and guide the founder on next steps. The goal: ensure our partner walks away with clarity, actionable solutions, and the support they need to scale.

“Bridge by Bastion was born from the inspiration and drive we see in strong female founders—leaders whose vision, resilience, and creativity have shaped our own journeys,” said Laura DeGomez, Lead Strategist at Bastion Agency US. “Many of us at Bastion launched our careers under the mentorship of remarkable women, and this is why we are committed to giving back through a program designed exclusively for women-led startups.”

“Through Bridge, we’re creating a pathway for founders to cut through the noise of marketing uncertainty and access strategic solutions tailored to their biggest challenges. Supporting women entrepreneurs isn’t just part of our foundation—it’s part of our mission. By giving power where it’s deserved, we hope to foster meaningful, lasting impact that goes well beyond a single campaign.”

Bridge by Bastion will begin accepting brand inquiry forms immediately, with submissions open through October 15, 2025. For more information about Bridge by Bastion or to submit a business for consideration, please visit here.

About Bastion Agency

Bastion is a leading global marketing and communications agency that empowers brands to thrive in an ever-evolving digital landscape. With a focus on strategic thinking, innovative solutions, and measurable results, Bastion delivers impactful, human-centric campaigns that drive engagement, growth, and brand success.