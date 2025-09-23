Toobit Announces Full Language Support for Deutsch





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the full integration of Deutsch as a supported language on its platform.

Starting today, traders can navigate the entire Toobit platform, including the website, mobile app, and trading interface, in their native language. This update is designed to remove language barriers, allowing German-speaking traders to manage their trades, access market data, and utilize Toobit's advanced features with greater ease.

"We are dedicated to building a platform that truly feels local to our traders, no matter where they are," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "The addition of Deutsch is a step to enhance the Toobit experience for our traders across the world. We believe that an accessible trading environment is crucial for both new and experienced traders."

This is the 12th language added to the platform, and the latest in a series of language expansions by Toobit, following recent additions of Dutch, Indonesian, and Polish.

The company plans to continue its global rollout by adding more languages and features in the future.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what’s next.

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/370bdbe9-8844-4bf7-a58c-248a5c525d6c