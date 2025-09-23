Abstrax and DNA Genetics Unveil Official 24K Gold Signature Series Terpene Profile

Irvine, CA, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abstrax, a global leader in cannabis research and terpene technology, has partnered with internationally renowned breeders, DNA Genetics, to unveil 24K Gold as the latest installment in the Abstrax Signature Series, a collection of the most authentic botanical terpene profiles.

DNA Genetics crafted 24K (also known as Kosher Tangie) by crossing Kosher Kush – their award winning OG Kush phenotype – with their equally decorated Tangie, a strain coveted for its pungent citrus flavor. The resulting hybrid combines dense OG fuel with explosive tropical notes and quickly became a worldwide competition favorite. This fusion of flavors took the industry by storm, defining a new sensory category now appropriately dubbed “Tangie Gas.”

24K Gold joins the Abstrax Signature Series as the definitive expression of Tangie Gas, developed directly with DNA Genetics. The Signature Series is the only terpene collection available today where iconic breeders work hand-in-hand with analytical chemists to capture their cultivars with molecular precision. Every profile is built from world-leading analytical research, refined with breeder input at every step, and finalized only when the creator officially signs off. That process makes each release the definitive version of that strain’s flavor and aroma profile.

Previous releases include Bacio Gelato crafted alongside Mario “Mr. Sherbinski” Guzman and Jack Herer developed in partnership with the Herer family. These collaborations showcase how rigorous science and breeder collaboration preserve legendary genetics for future generations to enjoy. By collaborating with DNA Genetics – the team behind iconic strains like LA Confidential, Strawberry Banana, Chocolope, Kosher Kush, and Tangie itself – Abstrax is capturing one of the most influential flavor stories in modern cannabis.

For DNA, the collaboration is both personal and historic. "Just like we wanted to put genetics out in seed form and give it to the world, now we want to take 24K and give it to everybody in every format,” said Don Morris (the “D” of DNA). “That’s what this partnership allows. Somebody in Alabama who has never had the chance to smoke [24K Gold] should be able to taste it and know what we’re on about. That’s what makes this important.”

To celebrate the launch, Abstrax and DNA Genetics have released a feature video that highlights the partnership behind 24K Gold. The film includes interviews with Don and Aaron of DNA Genetics, along with Abstrax’s research team, exploring the cultural legacy of Tangie, the award-winning dominance of Kosher Kush, and how these legends came together to create 24K Gold. Watch the full video here.

In addition to the release of the authentic 24K Gold terpene profile by Abstrax, the company has published a white paper that details the history and chemistry behind 24K. Tangie contributes unique tropical thiols called Tropicannasulfurs (TCSCs) while Kosher Kosh layers in loud, savory compounds reminiscent of diesel fuel called Prenylated Cannasulfurs (PCSCs). These compounds were first unveiled by Abstrax’s Director of Research Iain Oswald, PhD, in his foundational 2021 publication on volatile sulfur compounds in cannabis.

“24K Gold shows how selective breeding and analytical chemistry can work hand in hand,” said Dr. Oswald. “When you look at the chemistry, you can see exactly why this cross became such a standout. The way 24K balances out the bite of Tangie while maintaining the pungent nose that made Kosher Kush famous really has to be experienced to be believed.”

To ensure authenticity, Abstrax employed cutting-edge methods like two dimensional gas chromatography (GC×GC) and gas chromatography–olfactometry (GC-O). GC×GC allows researchers to separate and quantify hundreds of volatile compounds, while GC-O adds the power of the human nose into the equation. By splitting the instrument’s output so trained panelists can record aromas as compounds elute, GC-O pinpoints trace molecules that instruments alone might miss. This approach reveals why 24K Gold hits with both heavy fuel and explosive fruit notes. It also validates Tangie Gas profiles as a non-negotiable menu item for today’s more intuitive brands.

Beyond cannabis flower, the chemistry that drives Tangie Gas has broad applications. Tropical sodas, hop-forward beverages, and even confectionery products can all benefit from the layered combination of ripe citrus and grounding gas. By unlocking the molecular detail of 24K Gold, Abstrax terpenes are providing developers with tools to expand consumer choice across product categories.

The release of 24K Gold underscores Abstrax’s leadership in terpene science and their commitment to mapping the full chemical fingerprint of cannabis. With each Signature Series installment, the company is raising standards for authenticity, enabling more precise breeding, and setting a path for testing laboratories to move beyond terpene and cannabinoid basics toward a more complete perspective on flavor chemistry.

For more information on 24K Gold and the Abstrax Signature Series, visit Abstrax Tech’s website.

