RelationalAI Joins Snowflake and Industry Leaders to Establish the Open Semantic Interchange (OSI) Industry Initiative

BERKELEY, Calif., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RelationalAI today announced its collaboration with Snowflake , the AI Data Cloud company, and industry partners to establish the Open Semantic Interchange (OSI), an open-source initiative to define a common, vendor-agnostic semantic model specification. OSI standardizes how business semantics - concepts, relationships, and rules - are expressed and exchanged so that AI agents and data applications can interoperate reliably across platforms. This in turn allows organizations to unify their semantic definitions, leading to more comprehensive and accurate semantic modeling, data analysis and data product sharing to fuel AI innovation.

“RelationalAI has long believed that a shared, open language for business and domain semantics is essential for trustworthy, intelligent applications,” said Molham Aref, CEO of RelationalAI. “Today, RelationalAI enables organizations to build intelligent applications and decision agents powered by rule-based, graph, predictive, and prescriptive reasoning using relational knowledge graphs. With the creation of Open Semantic Interchange, RelationalAI has the opportunity to bring these relational knowledge graph semantics into OSI to enable decision intelligence more broadly, and give customers and partners a durable way to define semantics once and use them everywhere - from Snowflake Cortex Agent to other agentic applications.”

As a launch partner of OSI, RelationalAI will help build a community-driven standard for semantic model sharing, ensuring that business definitions remain consistent and interoperable. This collaborative effort will foster innovation and provide greater flexibility and efficiency for organizations building their data infrastructure. Today, RelationalAI is working with top Fortune 100 companies to use rich semantic definitions and AI reasoners to power the next wave of enterprise decision agents. OSI will enable every decision to have the context needed through broad semantic awareness of a business.

“The Open Semantic Interchange is a critical step toward unlocking a new era of interoperability across the data and AI ecosystem,” said Josh Klahr, Director of Analytics Product Management at Snowflake. “By working with partners like RelationalAI, this initiative ensures a common, standardized understanding of semantic data across tools. This will enhance interoperability and vendor neutrality, providing organizations with greater flexibility and efficiency in building their data infrastructure, and simplifying data operations.”

OSI is poised to revolutionize interoperability within the data and AI ecosystem by providing a transparent, community-driven standard. This collaborative effort simplifies data operations, unlocks new possibilities for innovation, and ultimately gives organizations the flexibility and efficiency they need to build a future-ready data infrastructure.

To learn more about the Open Semantic Interchange, visit: https://www.snowflake.com/en/news/press-releases/snowflake-salesforce-dbt-labs-and-more-revolutionize-data-readiness-for-ai-with-open-semantic-interchange-initiative/

About RelationalAI

RelationalAI brings relational intelligence natively into Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud. Through relational knowledge graphs, organizations build intelligent applications, and decision agents powered by rule-based, graph, predictive, and prescriptive reasoning - all without moving data. With RelationalAI, organizations unlock deeper insights, automate decisions, and accelerate AI adoption while maintaining enterprise-grade security and governance. Whether modernizing legacy systems or building new intelligent applications, RelationalAI helps teams move from data to decisions - right where their data lives. Learn more at relational.ai .