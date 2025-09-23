Digital Wealth Partners Expands into Traditional Finance, Becoming Full-Spectrum Wealth Management Provider

Dallas, Texas, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Wealth Partners has announced its expansion into traditional finance through a strategic partnership with Altruist as its custodian. This milestone marks the company's evolution from a digital asset specialist to a comprehensive financial services provider offering both traditional and digital wealth management solutions.





Digital Wealth Partners enables Traditional Finance with Altruist

The integration with Altruist enables Digital Wealth Partners to deliver a unified wealth management experience, allowing clients to view and manage both traditional securities and digital assets through a single platform. This expansion represents a significant step toward the company's vision of bridging the gap between conventional wealth management and the digital financial future.

Digital Wealth Partners maintains secure custody for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Stellar Lumens (XLM), Quant (QNT), Avalanche (AVAX), and other digital currencies through its partner network. DWP’s network provides the institutional digital asset custody infrastructure to meet the security standards these assets require.

"Our mission has always been to bridge the gap between traditional wealth management and the digital future," said Max Kahn, CEO at Digital Wealth Partners. "With this expansion through our partnership with Altruist, that vision is becoming reality as we continue to build our offerings for modern wealth management."

High-net-worth clients increasingly want exposure to both asset classes. The challenge has been finding advisors who can support the growing crypto asset class alongside traditional portfolio management.

While most wealth management firms are still limited to offering crypto access through ETFs, Digital Wealth Partners provides direct exposure to digital assets and can now maintain traditional investment options.

Digital Wealth Partners believes that integrated portfolio management is the future of wealth advisory services. For investors tired of fragmented portfolios across multiple platforms, this represents the kind of unified solution the industry has needed. This partnership lets Digital Wealth Partners meet the changing needs of investors seeking strategies for both traditional and digital assets.

This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities or other investment products. Digital Wealth Partners is an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This communication is not intended to be, and should not be considered as, impartial investment advice. All information provided herein is for general informational purposes and should not be relied upon as a primary basis for investment decisions.

About Digital Wealth Partners



Digital Wealth Partners is a Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) that specializes in digital assets (crypto/blockchain)

Press inquiries

Digital Wealth Partners

https://www.digitalwealthpartners.net

Max Avery

max.avery@digitalwealthpartners.net

307-396-0295