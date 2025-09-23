Azuria Water Solutions Awards First License for CTPS, its Exclusive Asbestos-Cement Pipeline Rehab Technology, to Basaraba Excavating

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azuria Water Solutions today announced its first strategic licensing agreement for Close Tolerance Pipe Slurrification (CTPS) technology for the trenchless replacement of underground asbestos cement (AC) water and wastewater pipelines. The license was awarded to Basaraba Excavating, a premier provider of excavation services based in Bismarck, North Dakota.

CTPS is the only EPA-approved trenchless technology for the replacement of AC pipelines, making the partnership a landmark advancement in delivering safe, sustainable, and cost-effective water infrastructure renewal. Basaraba Excavating will deploy this cutting-edge technology for projects in North Dakota and surrounding areas, providing advanced pipeline renovation solutions to regional communities and utilities.

Key Benefits of the Partnership

EPA-Approved Technology: CTPS is the only trenchless method approved by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for asbestos cement pipeline replacement, ensuring regulatory compliance and industry-leading safety.

Cost-Effective Solution: CTPS's innovative process significantly reduces overall project costs compared to legacy technologies, allowing communities to replace more asbestos cement pipe within existing budgets.

Enhanced Safety: CTPS slurrifies, encapsulates, and removes asbestos cement pipes, safeguarding workers and residents.

Minimal Community Disruption: Close tolerance trenchless techniques speed up project completion, reducing disruption to traffic, businesses, and residents - minimizing restoration and social costs.

Leadership Commentary

“We are excited to partner with Basaraba Excavating, a recognized leader in water and wastewater infrastructure renovation,” said Robert Moorhead, Chief Commercial Officer, Azuria Water Solutions. “Our CTPS technology, as the sole EPA-approved trenchless solution for asbestos cement pipeline replacement, is not only safer and more sustainable, but also more cost-effective, helping municipalities in North Dakota and surrounding regions stretch their infrastructure dollars further and replace more outdated pipelines.”

“Access to Azuria’s innovative technology positions us to provide safer, greener, and more cost-effective solutions to municipalities across North Dakota and nearby states,” said Brent Basaraba, CEO of Basaraba Excavating. “CTPS’s cost-efficiency will make a real difference in how quickly and comprehensively communities can address aging water infrastructure.”

For more information about CTPS, visit Azuria.com/services/ctps.

About Azuria Water Solutions

Azuria is the leading provider of technology-enabled solutions for the water industry. Since 1971, the company has remained at the forefront of sustainable, cost-effective products and technologies to address aging water pipeline infrastructure. Learn more at Azuria.com.

Media Contact

Beth Kerley, Vice President, Communications

Azuria Water Solutions

bkerley@azuria.com