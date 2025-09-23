Utah Fraud Prevention Coalition to Host Second Semi-Annual Conference to Combat Rising Fraud

MIDVALE, Utah, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As fraud losses continue to surge across Utah and the nation, the Utah Fraud Prevention Coalition (UFPC) will host its United Against Fraud Conference on Thursday, October 2, 2025, at the Zions Bancorporation Technology Center in Midvale. Utah’s premiere fraud prevention event will unite financial institutions, law enforcement, government agencies, businesses, and community leaders to address the growing threat of fraud and share strategies to protect Utahns.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, Americans reported more than $10 billion in fraud losses in 2023—the highest level on record. Utah families and businesses are not immune: residents reported over $110 million in losses in the past year alone, with imposter scams, identity theft, and phishing schemes ranking as the most common and costly forms of fraud.

“Fraud isn’t just a financial issue, it undermines trust,” said Howard Headlee, President & CEO of the Utah Bankers Association. “When Utahns feel vulnerable to financial schemes, it impacts confidence in our financial institutions. This conference brings together credit unions, banks, law enforcement, and regulators to build robust defenses that protect both people and businesses.”

This year’s featured speakers include:

Melissa Holyoak, Commissioner, Federal Trade Commission

Paul Benda, EVP of Risk, Fraud and Cybersecurity, American Bankers Association

Adam Colby, Founder, Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center





Attendees will gain insights into fraud trends, cybersecurity risks, victim support, and best practices for prevention. Sessions will combine national expertise with local case studies to equip participants with actionable tools.

“Innovation in fraud evolves every day, and so should our response,” said Rusty Cannon, President and Chief Advocacy Officer of the Utah Credit Union Association. “By connecting top national fraud experts with Utahns on the front lines, we can raise awareness and give consumers the knowledge to protect themselves and their families.”

The Utah Fraud Prevention Coalition is a partnership of banks, credit unions, law enforcement agencies, government leaders, and community organizations. Its mission is to protect the financial security of Utah residents and businesses through education, collaboration, and proactive prevention.

“Every scam starts with an assumption, that someone won’t notice,” said Mary Woodard, Communications Chair of the Utah Fraud Prevention Coalition and Vice President of Business Development at Granite Credit Union. “We’re hosting this conference to shine a spotlight on the latest scams and trends, so people do notice, question, and act. Prevention starts with awareness, and awareness can save Utahns both money and peace of mind.”

Registration is open through September 28, 2025 on both the Utah Bankers Association and Utah Credit Union Association websites. The cost to attend in person is $75 per person ($35 for law enforcement, government, and nonprofit employees). A virtual option is available for $25.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, October 2, 2025

Time: Registration 8:00–9:00 a.m. | Conference 9:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Location: Zions Bancorporation Technology Center, 7860 Bingham Junction Blvd., Midvale, UT 84047





To register for the conference please visit United Against Fraud.

About the Utah Fraud Prevention Coalition:

The Utah Fraud Prevention Coalition is a collaborative partnership of financial institutions, law enforcement, government agencies, and community leaders working to combat fraud and protect the financial well-being of Utahns.

Contact: Heather Line

heather@utahscreditunions.org

801-599-2168