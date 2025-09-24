Transaction in own shares

 | Source: OSB GROUP PLC OSB GROUP PLC

OSB GROUP PLC                                        
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
24 September 2025

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”)
Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 23 September 2025 it had purchased a total of 17,683 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE and CBOE CXE, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

 London Stock ExchangeCBOE BXECBOE CXE
Number of ordinary shares purchased17,683--
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)551.00p--
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)545.50p--
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)548.00p--

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 360,303,693 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 360,303,693.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer NameOSB GROUP PLC
LEI213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISINGB00BLDRH360
Intermediary NameCitigroup Global Markets Limited
Intermediary CodeSBILGB2L
Timezone GMT+1
CurrencyGBP


Transaction Date Trade TimeCurrencyVolumePriceTrading VenueTransaction ID
23-09-202516:27:12GBp255547.00XLONxeaNhF1ZuJX
23-09-202516:27:12GBp384547.00XLONxeaNhF1ZuJZ
23-09-202516:16:48GBp747546.50XLONxeaNhF1ZgeS
23-09-202516:15:37GBp232547.00XLONxeaNhF1Zh2L
23-09-202516:01:21GBp562547.00XLONxeaNhF1ZRxC
23-09-202515:51:24GBp394547.50XLONxeaNhF1ZFKG
23-09-202515:51:24GBp31547.50XLONxeaNhF1ZFKI
23-09-202515:45:19GBp471547.50XLONxeaNhF0Srh7
23-09-202515:42:56GBp818547.00XLONxeaNhF0SmDH
23-09-202515:39:14GBp232548.00XLONxeaNhF0SzTa
23-09-202515:35:18GBp171548.00XLONxeaNhF0SdZP
23-09-202515:35:18GBp53548.00XLONxeaNhF0SdZR
23-09-202515:31:22GBp219548.00XLONxeaNhF0SZQ3
23-09-202515:04:27GBp431547.50XLONxeaNhF0SAtb
23-09-202515:04:27GBp276547.00XLONxeaNhF0SAtZ
23-09-202514:58:50GBp463548.00XLONxeaNhF0TmUE
23-09-202514:44:00GBp32548.00XLONxeaNhF0TeU$
23-09-202514:44:00GBp397548.00XLONxeaNhF0TeUz
23-09-202514:43:36GBp291548.50XLONxeaNhF0Tf6s
23-09-202514:43:36GBp99548.50XLONxeaNhF0Tf6x
23-09-202514:43:36GBp225548.50XLONxeaNhF0Tf6z
23-09-202514:26:18GBp392547.00XLONxeaNhF0TCR@
23-09-202514:14:41GBp436546.00XLONxeaNhF0U$I2
23-09-202514:08:00GBp357546.50XLONxeaNhF0UdJK
23-09-202513:50:16GBp360546.00XLONxeaNhF0UKOP
23-09-202513:45:09GBp295546.50XLONxeaNhF0UUjH
23-09-202513:34:29GBp362545.50XLONxeaNhF0U5Bc
23-09-202513:32:01GBp601546.00XLONxeaNhF0U0mv
23-09-202513:12:01GBp697546.00XLONxeaNhF0Vwbz
23-09-202512:48:50GBp1545.50XLONxeaNhF0VMwI
23-09-202512:48:50GBp206545.50XLONxeaNhF0VMwK
23-09-202512:33:23GBp297545.50XLONxeaNhF0VO0E
23-09-202512:02:12GBp276546.00XLONxeaNhF0OweQ
23-09-202511:46:54GBp455546.00XLONxeaNhF0OisN
23-09-202511:25:33GBp305546.50XLONxeaNhF0ORc0
23-09-202511:25:13GBp34547.00XLONxeaNhF0ORtE
23-09-202511:25:13GBp319547.00XLONxeaNhF0ORtG
23-09-202510:57:54GBp303549.00XLONxeaNhF0PmWz
23-09-202510:45:02GBp402550.00XLONxeaNhF0Pc1B
23-09-202510:38:00GBp416550.50XLONxeaNhF0PWq$
23-09-202510:38:00GBp772550.50XLONxeaNhF0PWqD
23-09-202510:32:51GBp258551.00XLONxeaNhF0Pi1T
23-09-202510:32:51GBp51551.00XLONxeaNhF0Pi1V
23-09-202509:25:07GBp388550.00XLONxeaNhF0QaOi
23-09-202509:20:23GBp352550.50XLONxeaNhF0QXze
23-09-202509:20:23GBp101550.50XLONxeaNhF0QXzg
23-09-202509:12:46GBp738551.00XLONxeaNhF0Qecq
23-09-202508:27:46GBp199550.50XLONxeaNhF0Rn7q
23-09-202508:27:30GBp410551.00XLONxeaNhF0RnEd
23-09-202508:04:15GBp459550.50XLONxeaNhF0RMj4
23-09-202508:04:11GBp658551.00XLONxeaNhF0RMg5

Recommended Reading

  • September 23, 2025 02:00 ET | Source: OSB GROUP PLC
    Transaction in own shares

    OSB GROUP PLC                                        ISIN: GB00BLDRH36023 September 2025 LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”) Transaction in Own Shares The Company...

    Read More
    Transaction in own shares
  • September 22, 2025 02:00 ET | Source: OSB GROUP PLC
    Transaction in own shares

    OSB GROUP PLC                                        ISIN: GB00BLDRH36022 September 2025 LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”) Transaction in Own Shares The Company...

    Read More
    Transaction in own shares