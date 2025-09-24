Sharp rise in threat of violence to company executives, corporate security chiefs warn

Landmark research on physical security gauged opinions of 2,352 security chiefs at large, global companies with combined revenue exceeding $25 trillion

42% of security chiefs report a significant increase in threats of violence against company executives

Three-quarters of security chiefs say their companies have been targeted by a misinformation or disinformation campaign

Increasing economic instability is the dominating security-impacting hazard over the next year, 44% of security chiefs say

Seven in 10 global institutional investors say top executives’ contributions represent 30% or more of the value of the companies they invest in





IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concern about the safety of business leaders has risen sharply, as nearly half (42%) of security chiefs from large, global companies say the threat of violence toward company executives has increased in the last two years.

This escalating risk is underscored by global institutional investors, with 97% deeming it important for companies to invest in security for their executives and seven in 10 saying that the contributions of senior executives represent 30% or more of the value of the companies they invest in.

These are key findings from the 2025 World Security Report published today, commissioned by Allied Universal®, the world’s leading security and facility services provider, and its international business, G4S.

The global report surveyed 2,352 chief security officers (CSOs) or those in equivalent roles, working for medium and large, global companies, in 31 countries, with total annual revenue exceeding $25 trillion. The study also incorporates the perspectives of 200 global institutional investors managing over $1 trillion in assets.

Misinformation and disinformation (incorrect or purposely false) is pervasive and can put senior executives at greater risk of harm. Three quarters of CSOs (75%) say their companies were targeted by such a campaign last year. And 42% say mis/disinformation motivates at least half of threat actors targeting their businesses. Activist groups, who often deploy this, increasingly pose a physical security risk to facilities and executives, according to 85% of investors.

“In a world of increasing polarization, and when mistruths and untruths can be shared instantaneously, companies and their senior leaders face heightened risks. As a CEO, this impacts me personally and professionally. Now more than ever, personal safety is on my mind and the minds of my loved ones. Professionally, I’ve seen an increase in our customers’ concern for the safety of their employees,” said Steve Jones, Allied Universal global chairman and CEO.

The report also finds the financial impact of security incidents is substantial. A quarter of security chiefs (26%) reported revenue losses following an incident last year, with the average company losing at least $9 million. In total the companies surveyed lost close to $1 trillion in revenue due to physical security incidents. This is consistent with the 2023 findings.

Investors say a physical security incident could impact the value of a publicly listed company by up to 32%, up 3% compared to 2023.

“The ramifications of a security incident can be considerable and go beyond taking a short-term financial hit. Investors say the impact can be much more damaging and long-lasting, particularly when reputation and shareholder value is concerned. Given how high the stakes are, business leaders are increasingly recognizing that robust physical security is a corporate value driver and should be central to their corporate governance and risk management strategy,” said Ashley Almanza, executive chairman of G4S, Allied Universal’s international business.

Additional Key Findings:

Measures to mitigate the threat of violence to company executives

49% of security chiefs say they have enhanced their security procedures (i.e. enhanced background checks, on site firearms or explosives screening).

(i.e. enhanced background checks, on site firearms or explosives screening). 45% say they are carrying out risk assessments for leaders (i.e. pre-event assessments, travel risk management, Technical Surveillance Counter-Measures).

(i.e. pre-event assessments, travel risk management, Technical Surveillance Counter-Measures). 44% are monitoring online threats (i.e. social media, deep web, dark web).

(i.e. social media, deep web, dark web). 40% are offering training and preparedness for leaders (i.e. self-defense, situational awareness, de-escalation tactics).

(i.e. self-defense, situational awareness, de-escalation tactics). 35% are providing leaders with personal/close security personnel.

34% are providing leaders with personal protective equipment (e.g., body armor, secure vehicles, emergency escape masks).

(e.g., body armor, secure vehicles, emergency escape masks). 25% are providing family protection for leaders.



Security-impacting hazards

78% say geopolitical tensions will compromise the security of their supply chains.

will compromise the security of their supply chains. Economic instability is the dominating hazard over the next year, 44% say, up from 36% in 2024.

is the dominating hazard over the next year, 44% say, up from 36% in 2024. 33% say climate change events (e.g. long-term shifts in weather patterns, extreme temperatures), up from 29% in 2024.

(e.g. long-term shifts in weather patterns, extreme temperatures), up from 29% in 2024. 30% say disruption to energy supplies , up from 27% in 2024.

, up from 27% in 2024. 29% say war or political instability, up from 22% in 2024.



External security threats

Over the next 12 months, external threats are expected to jump to the same level as internal threats, which were previously more significant.

Fraud is expected to increase to 30% next year, up from 22% in 2024.

is expected to increase to 30% next year, up from 22% in 2024. Theft of company physical property is anticipated to rise to 28%, from 20% in 2024.

is anticipated to rise to 28%, from 20% in 2024. Malicious damage to company property is expected to jump to 27%, from 16% in 2024.

Internal security threats

The top two internal security threats for the next year are leaking sensitive information (32%) and unauthorized access to company resources or data (28%).

(32%) and (28%). The top drivers of intentional insider threats include: Misinformation or external radicalization (39%). Financial stress or personal debt (37%). Financial dissatisfaction (36%).





Budgets

Physical security budgets will increase in the next 12 months, 66% of security chiefs say.

The top security budget priorities for the next 12 months are: Investment in new security technology and infrastructure (47%) Employee security training and upskilling (45%)



Priorities

80% of CSOs say company leaders are more concerned with cyber than physical security.

92% of investors say physical security should have a higher strategic priority within businesses.

Fraud and leaking sensitive information are the top two internal security threats investors think are most important for companies to prepare for (59% and 45% respectively).

and are the top two internal security threats investors think are most important for companies to prepare for (59% and 45% respectively). Fraud is the top external security threat investors believe companies they invest in should prepare for (53%).





About the 2025 World Security Report

The report is based on anonymous online survey responses of 2,352 chief security officers - or those in equivalent positions - at medium and large, global companies across 31 countries with combined annual revenue of more than $25 trillion. Research was carried out between March 21, 2025 and April 16, 2025.

The selected group of 200 global institutional investors managing more than $1 trillion of assets, also took part in an anonymous online survey between April 8 and 14, 2025.

To view the report, please visit: https://worldsecurityreport.com/

