GTreasury Awarded IDC’s 2025 SaaS CSAT Award for Treasury Management

CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTreasury, the global leader in Adaptable Treasury Solutions for the Office of the CFO, today announced it has been awarded the IDC 2025 SaaS CSAT Award for Treasury Management from IDC, a leading provider of global IT research and advice. IDC places GTreasury in the highest scoring group for vendors serving the treasury management application market, based on comprehensive customer satisfaction ratings across more than 30 different metrics.

According to the IDC award report, GTreasury demonstrated strong performance across the three core evaluation areas: Product Use (advanced features and functionality, AI-driven capabilities, and data management), Vendor Related (trusted brand, overall value delivered, and enterprise-level customer support), and Product Implementation (ease of implementation, user experience, and robust data security).





“We believe this honor validates our focus on customer success and our commitment to delivering adaptable treasury solutions that evolve alongside our clients’ needs,” said Jason Baldree, Chief Customer Officer, GTreasury. “Enterprises’ financial landscapes are more complex and dynamic than ever, and businesses need treasury technology that not only meets their current requirements but is ready for what comes next. Earning this IDC award reflects CFO and treasurer confidence in our ability to deliver next-gen platform capabilities and flexibility while maintaining the highest standards of service and support.”

The IDC SaaS Customer Satisfaction Awards recognize leading software-as-a-service vendors in each application market who receive the highest customer satisfaction scores based on IDC’s SaaS Path survey. The global survey encompasses approximately 2,900 organizations across all geographic regions and company sizes, where organizations rate vendors on more than 30 satisfaction metrics covering vendor relationships, product implementation, and usage value.

According to IDC research, the treasury management market continues to show strong growth momentum, with 50% of companies expecting to increase their SaaS treasury management spending over the next 12 months, while 46% expect spending to remain unchanged. The most likely areas for additional investment include newer features and innovative capabilities such as AI/ML and advanced analytics. GTreasury recently launched GSmart AI, which addresses both of these priorities by bringing agentic AI into treasury operations and financial decision-making.

GTreasury’s platform serves hundreds of organizations worldwide, helping CFOs and treasury professionals streamline cash management, optimize liquidity, mitigate risk, and enhance financial decision-making through real-time visibility and intelligent automation. To see how GTreasury gives customers the clarity to act, get a demo: https://www.gtreasury.com/demo

Source Information: IDC SaaS CSAT Award for Treasury Management, Presented to GTreasury, September 2025

About GTreasury

GTreasury provides CFOs and Treasurers with The Clarity to Act on strategic financial decisions with the world’s most adaptable treasury platform, empowering them to face the challenges of today and tomorrow. Because each company faces different points of complexity and needs, our industry-leading solutions are purposefully designed, and amplified by GSmart AI, to support every stage of treasury complexity, from Liquidity Management and Cash Forecasting to Payments, Risk, and Netting. With GTreasury, financial leaders gain comprehensive connectivity across all banks and ERPs to build an orchestrated data environment, enabling rapid value realization with implementations up and running in weeks. Plus, our unmatched industry expertise ensures clients’ continued success through dedicated guidance and top-tier support. Trusted by over 1,000 customers across 160 countries, GTreasury provides treasury and finance teams with the ability to connect, compile, and manage mission-critical data to optimize cash flows and capital structures. To learn more, visit GTreasury.com.

GTreasury is headquartered in Chicago, with locations serving EMEA (Dublin and London) and APAC (Sydney, Singapore, and Manila).

