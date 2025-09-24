Powering Seamless Logistics: J&T Cargo Drives High-Efficiency Delivery with EngageLab AppPush

SINGAPORE, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EngageLab, a world-leading AI-powered omnichannel customer engagement solution provider, has partnered with J&T CARGO, a leading freight service brand under J&T Group, to revolutionize logistics operations in Indonesia. By deploying EngageLab’s AppPush solution, J&T CARGO has dramatically improved the efficiency, reliability, and timeliness of its notifications to millions of couriers and operations staff, driving operational excellence and enhancing customer satisfaction.

About J&T CARGO

J&T CARGO is a leading freight service brand under J&T Group, a global integrated logistics service provider. Leveraging a robust delivery network and advanced digital management capabilities, J&T CARGO delivers efficient and reliable logistics solutions to millions of merchants and consumers across Indonesia. To address the needs of different user roles, J&T CARGO has launched four core applications:

J&T Cargo App: A customer-facing platform for placing orders and tracking shipments

JTC Driver App: For couriers and drivers, handling pickup and delivery tasks

JTC Sprinter App: Also for couriers and drivers, focusing on last-mile delivery

JTC OPS App: For operations management, serving dispatchers and management teams

Together, these apps form the backbone of J&T CARGO’s highly efficient, digitally coordinated operations, where the timeliness and reliability of push notifications are critical.





Business Challenges

As business expanded rapidly, J&T CARGO rolled out multiple mobile applications to support the digitalization of the entire logistics process. With a growing number of users, couriers, and operations staff, the demand for push notifications became increasingly complex. Ensuring that every courier, driver, and operations manager receives task assignments, exception alerts, and system announcements in real time became key to improving operational efficiency and service quality.

Initially, J&T CARGO relied on FCM (Firebase Cloud Messaging) for push notifications. While FCM offers a certain level of global coverage, it has limitations in handling large-scale concurrency, adapting to diverse devices, and providing localized services.

Why EngageLab?



To address growing business demands, J&T Cargo chose to implement EngageLab AppPush on its core apps, based on several key considerations:

Multi-Channel Integration for Higher Delivery Rates

J&T CARGO’s couriers are spread across Indonesia and use a wide variety of mobile brands and operating systems. EngageLab AppPush integrates FCM, as well as major Android OEM channels such as Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO, and VIVO, along with its own high-availability push network. This dramatically improves message delivery rates across different devices and network conditions. Even when a courier’s device is offline or has a weak signal, EngageLab’s multi-channel retry mechanism ensures that critical notifications—such as tasks, dispatches, and exceptions—are delivered promptly. High Concurrency and Large-Scale Push Capability

During peak logistics periods (such as major shopping festivals or holidays), J&T CARGO needs to synchronize dispatch and scheduling information to tens of thousands of couriers within seconds. EngageLab AppPush can process over 12 billion messages per day and supports millions of concurrent pushes per second, fully meeting J&T CARGO’s needs for large-scale task distribution and urgent notifications, while ensuring stability and reliability even during peak periods. Flexible Messaging Strategies and Data Insights

The platform supports a wide range of push strategies, including scheduled, segmented, and personalized notifications, enabling J&T CARGO to tailor message delivery based on business priorities and the actual situation of couriers. EngageLab also provides real-time delivery monitoring and detailed analytics, empowering the operations team to continuously optimize their messaging approach.



Results

Since adopting EngageLab AppPush, J&T CARGO’s four core apps have seen significant improvements in push notification performance:

Message delivery rates have increased by more than 40% , enabling faster responses from couriers, drivers, and operations staff, and further improving overall operational efficiency.

, enabling faster responses from couriers, drivers, and operations staff, and further improving overall operational efficiency. Push latency has been significantly reduced , with critical notifications reaching frontline and management staff within 1–3 seconds.

, with critical notifications reaching frontline and management staff within 1–3 seconds. Platform maintenance is now easier, as real-time monitoring and data analysis allow the operations team to quickly identify and optimize push workflows.



A J&T CARGO technology leader commented: “EngageLab AppPush has delivered higher message delivery rates and more flexible push capabilities for our multi-end apps, helping us maintain efficient operations even during peak periods. The platform’s localized service and technical support have also given us great peace of mind.”

About EngageLab

EngageLab is a world-leading AI-powered omnichannel customer engagement solution provider, unites technology and versatility to offer seamless customer interactions and marketing automation across every channel, including Email, AppPush, WebPush, OTP, SMS and WhatsApp Business. It empowers businesses to build lasting relationships and achieve higher conversions and retention. With a strong focus on innovation and performance, EngageLab supports businesses in over 220 countries and regions, delivering more than 1 million messages every second across various channels.

