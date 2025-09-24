REDtone and GPTBots Partner to Bring Enterprise AI Solutions to Smart City Expo Kuala Lumpur 2025

HONG KONG, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REDtone, a leading Malaysian digital solutions provider, partnered with GPTBots , an enterprise AI platform, to showcase next-generation AI-powered business solutions at the first-ever Smart City Expo Kuala Lumpur (SCEKL) 2025, held from September 17th to 19th.





As the Southeast Asian edition of the renowned Smart City Expo World Congress by Fira Barcelona, SCEKL 2025 gathered global urban innovators, thought leaders, and technology providers under the theme “AI Cities: Shaping Our Digital Future.” The event aligns with Malaysia’s Digital Economy Blueprint and Smart City Framework, reflecting the country’s commitment to sustainable, inclusive, and ethical digital transformation.





REDtone with Minister of Digital Malaysia, Gobind Singh Deo

At the expo, REDtone and GPTBots jointly demonstrated how enterprise AI agents can accelerate digital transformation for Malaysian organizations. The solutions presented included multilingual customer service automation, sales enablement, and data analytics—enabling businesses to deliver smarter, more efficient, and accessible services to citizens and customers.

This partnership combines REDtone's local expertise and market reach with GPTBots’ advanced AI agent platform, supporting Malaysia’s vision of building smarter, more connected, and future-ready cities.

About REDtone Digital Berhad

REDtone Digital Berhad, a subsidiary of Berjaya Corporation Berhad and listed on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia, stands as a leading integrated telecommunications and digital infrastructure service provider. Since its inception in 1996, the company has transitioned from a voice service provider to a comprehensive solutions partner, offering a range of services, including telecommunications, managed telecommunication network services, and cloud, AI and IoT solutions.

About GPTBots

GPTBots.ai is an enterprise-grade AI agent building platform designed to empower businesses with intelligent automation, advanced decision-making, and exceptional customer experiences. With features like multi-agent capabilities, seamless integration with leading AI models, and support for on-premise deployments, GPTBots enables intelligent collaboration to address diverse business workflows, including customer service, knowledge management, data analysis, lead generation, and beyond. The platform offers scalable, secure solutions that reduce costs, drive growth, and help businesses unlock the full potential of AI in today’s competitive landscape.

