Monogram Health Selected As “Complex Chronic Disease Solutions Provider of the Year” by Healthcare Business Review

Nashville, Tenn., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Monogram Health, the leading multi-specialty provider of in-home, value-based care for patients with multiple chronic conditions, was named “Complex Chronic Disease Solutions Provider of the Year” by Healthcare Business Review. Monogram Health received this distinction due to its reputation and data-driven results in delivering high-quality, in-home care, specifically focused on treating multiple chronic diseases. Monogram’s innovative model brings together nephrologists, endocrinologists, pulmonologists, cardiologists, pharmacists, dietitians, social workers, and other specialists to deliver integrated treatment and tailored care to each patient.

“I am immensely proud of the teams we have assembled and the standard of care we provide to each and every patient across 36 states,” said Michael Uchrin, Co-founder and CEO at Monogram Health. “The Monogram story is one of clinical and operational precision meeting human connection. This award further validates those themes.”

The Healthcare Business Review awards program comprises editorial panel evaluations and nominations from healthcare leaders and industry peers. Monogram Health was selected among a competitive set of healthcare companies for taking a historically reactive system and turning it proactive. In a little over six years, Monogram Health created an entirely new multi-specialty model that strengthens partnerships with payors and providers, reduces unnecessary hospitalizations, improves affordability, and most importantly, builds trust and centers treatment around the patient.

"Combining clinical expertise, technology, and coordinated care teams, Monogram reduces hospitalizations, improves outcomes and redefines how chronic care is managed across 36 states, right in patients’ homes. We are glad to announce Monogram Health as the Complex Chronic Solutions Provider of the Year 2025,” said Alex D'souza, Managing Editor of Healthcare Business Review.

In addition to clinical outcomes, Monogram’s AI adoption and interoperability platform was a differentiating factor for the company at large. Monogram’s proprietary technology anticipates needs and prompts clinical intervention. Developed in-house, the clinician-informed digital platform sits at the core of Monogram’s proactive care model and synchronizes structured data (i.e., lab results, medication lists, and diagnostic histories) with real-time clinical observations to anticipate needs and prompt timely interventions. By adjusting treatment and scheduling a timely, in-home evaluation, the system will often prevent hospital visits, which is why Monogram Health has been able to reduce ER visits by 52% and lower hospital admission rates by 44% (over a three-year vintage).

To view the September 2025 Issue of Healthcare Business Review and/or learn more about Monogram Health’s recent accolade, visit: https://www.healthcarebusinessreview.com/monogram-health

About Monogram Health:

Monogram Health is the leading multispecialty provider of in-home, evidence-based care for the most complex of patients who have multiple chronic conditions. Monogram Health takes a comprehensive and personalized approach to a person’s health, treating not only a disease, but all chronic conditions that are present - such as diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, heart failure, depression, COPD, and other metabolic disorders.



Monogram Health employs a robust clinical team, leveraging specialists across multiple disciplines including nephrology, cardiology, endocrinology, pulmonology, behavioral health, and palliative care to diagnose and treat health conditions; review and prescribe medication; provide guidance, education, and counselling on a patient’s healthcare options; as well as assist with daily needs such as access to food, eating healthy, transportation, financial assistance, and more. Monogram Health is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and on holidays, to support and treat patients in their home.



Monogram Health’s personalized and innovative treatment model has been proven to dramatically improve patient outcomes and quality of life while reducing medical costs across the health care continuum. Monogram Health is based in Nashville, Tennessee, operates throughout 36 states, and is privately held by Frist Cressey Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, TPG Capital, and other leading strategic and financial investors. To learn more about Monogram Health, ranked by Inc. Magazine as the 3rd fastest growing private company in the United States in 2024 and 7th in 2025, please visit here.

