SEON Expands Advanced AI Capabilities, Including Similarity Ranking, that Transform Raw Data Into Instant Action for Fraud & AML Teams

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEON , the command center for real-time fraud prevention and AML compliance , has launched a comprehensive AI suite that cuts manual review time by up to 50%. The platform now automatically detects linked users, highlights critical risk signals with color-coded indicators and includes an intelligent AML screening agent, keeping teams within the SEON ecosystem for seamless data-to-action workflows.

Rather than operating as a black box, SEON's see-through AI shows analysts exactly what happened and why it matters. Built with input from fraud and compliance teams worldwide, the tools turn SEON's comprehensive data foundation into clear next steps without requiring analysts to jump between multiple solutions.

"Fraud teams don't only need more data; they need better context. By capturing risk signals at the earliest customer touchpoints, our AI turns massive data volumes into clear, actionable intelligence," said Tamas Kadar, Co-founder and CEO, SEON. "Our first-party data approach gives analysts both accuracy and transparency for confident decision-making."

SEON's 2025 Digital Fraud Outlook found that 76% of businesses are increasing AI investments, not to replace human judgement, but to amplify analyst capabilities. SEON's approach does exactly that: every AI-generated insight reveals the reasoning behind decisions, building trust while enabling rapid response.

From Investigation to Action: AI That Explains Itself

SEON's new capabilities address every stage of fraud and AML investigations, turning complex data relationships into clear next steps. The AI suite includes:

Risk Signals: Color-coded indicators surface high, medium and low-risk activity across email, phone, device, OS and IP data so analysts can spot the most critical triggers at a glance.

Color-coded indicators surface high, medium and low-risk activity across email, phone, device, OS and IP data so analysts can spot the most critical triggers at a glance. Similarity Ranking: Links and ranks connected users through shared devices, behaviors, IPs and contacts, letting analysts skip manual graph-building and focus on top priorities.

Links and ranks connected users through shared devices, behaviors, IPs and contacts, letting analysts skip manual graph-building and focus on top priorities. AI Investigation Summaries: Generates clear, bullet-point explanations of each alert and transaction, turning complex digital fingerprints into concise narratives that explain why activity was flagged.

Generates clear, bullet-point explanations of each alert and transaction, turning complex digital fingerprints into concise narratives that explain why activity was flagged. Explainable AI Scoring: Complete visibility into what drives the risk score, including individual signal contributions, supporting both analyst confidence and regulatory requirements.

Complete visibility into what drives the risk score, including individual signal contributions, supporting both analyst confidence and regulatory requirements. Natural Language Rule & Filter Builder: Analysts describe detection logic in plain English, and AI automatically generates complex rules and filters. Teams adapt to new fraud patterns without technical coding knowledge.

Analysts describe detection logic in plain English, and AI automatically generates complex rules and filters. Teams adapt to new fraud patterns without technical coding knowledge. AML Screening Agent: Identifies false positives from screening hits, providing AI-backed prioritization so analysts focus on alerts that truly matter.

"Since implementing SEON's natural language rule and filter builder, we can create sophisticated detection rules in minutes by simply describing what we want in plain English," said Kimon Chalkias, Risk Control Team Leader, Kaizen Gaming. “It’s eliminating the lengthy testing cycles and technical back-and-forth we used to experience, and we expect it will help us adapt to new fraud patterns much faster."

SEON's AI capabilities run on over 900 real-time, first-party data signals, not static third-party sources. This dynamic foundation captures behavioral and digital footprint data as it happens, driving superior AI accuracy.

"Numerous industries such as financial technology face a critical inflection point where traditional investigation methods may no longer keep pace with sophisticated financial crime. With mounting regulatory pressures, resource constraints, and an increasingly complex threat environment, investigation optimization has evolved from operational improvement to a strategic necessity,” said Chuck Subrt, Fraud & AML Practice Director, Datos Insights. “Organizations need AI-driven solutions that can harness and correlate diverse risk signals into actionable intelligence more quickly, amplifying human expertise and enabling investigators to focus on high-value analysis—ultimately driving faster, more informed decisions and better outcomes."

Today’s news follows SEON's recent funding announcement in which the company highlighted it is accelerating real-time, AI-powered fraud prevention innovation.

About SEON

SEON is the command center for real-time fraud prevention and AML compliance , helping thousands of companies worldwide stop fraud, reduce risk and protect revenue. Powered by 900+ real-time, first-party data signals, SEON enriches customer profiles, flags suspicious behavior and streamlines compliance workflows. With integrated fraud and AML capabilities, SEON operates globally from Austin, London, Budapest and Singapore. Learn more at seon.io .