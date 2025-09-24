MEXC Foundation Fuels Local Impact in First Philippine Community Initiative 'Golf for a Cause'





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC Foundation , the impact-driven arm of leading global crypto exchange MEXC, has marked its inaugural community fundraising initiative by serving as Platinum Sponsor of "Golf for a Cause," the 2nd Leg of the Annual District 3800 Zone 4 Rotary Golf Tournament in the Philippines.

The charity event, held September 18 at Sun Valley Golf Club and organized by the Rotary Club of Marikina Hilltop, gathered participants to raise funds for community service projects spanning education, healthcare, environmental protection, and livelihood programs.

This sponsorship represents a natural alignment between MEXC Foundation's mission and Rotary's community-first approach. Both organizations champion education, health initiatives, and sustainable development—core pillars that drive meaningful change in underserved communities worldwide.

The Foundation's participation in "Golf for a Cause" reflects its commitment to supporting community initiatives that create tangible impact, particularly projects advancing educational access and child welfare programs that directly align with its mission to make blockchain a force for practical, positive change.

The MEXC Foundation's platinum sponsorship included prominent tournament branding and special recognition, connecting the Foundation with local business leaders and civic organizations.

Launched in August 2025 with three core pillars—Education, Empowerment, and Community Giving—MEXC Foundation extends MEXC's $30 million CSR Initiative to accelerate responsible blockchain adoption through scholarships, mentorship programs, and strategic partnerships with nonprofits and grassroots organizations.

The Foundation's Community Giving pillar specifically focuses on delivering long-term value for underserved communities through humanitarian aid, environmental action, and local partnerships—making this Philippine tournament an ideal inaugural community initiative.

Through this sponsorship, MEXC Foundation reaffirms its focus on community giving — building stronger ties with people on the ground. Looking ahead, our upcoming programs in education, scholarship, and mentorship will further extend this positive impact across high-growth regions.

About MEXC Foundation

MEXC Foundation is the impact-driven arm of MEXC Group, committed to accelerating responsible growth and inclusive adoption of blockchain and Web3 ecosystems. Through diverse initiatives, the Foundation fosters education, innovation, and equal access to opportunities on a global scale, making blockchain a force for positive and practical change worldwide.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram

For media inquiries, please contact MEXC Foundation team: mexcfoundation@mexc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99855f5b-6b91-454c-85d0-1bea84b59e3a