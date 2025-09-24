MEXC Launches "Race to Zero" Event with a Total Prize Pool of Up to 2 BTC





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has launched its latest "Race to Zero" event with a total prize pool of up to 2 BTC. The event combines innovative gameplay with substantial rewards, creating a unique trading experience for both beginners and experienced traders, with the top winner earning up to 1 BTC. Participants can also enter a lucky draw for additional rewards.

Key Event Information

Event Timeline

Early-Bird Registration : Sep 22, 2025, 8:00 (UTC) – Sep 23, 2025, 15:59 (UTC)

: Sep 22, 2025, 8:00 (UTC) – Sep 23, 2025, 15:59 (UTC) Official Race Period : Sep 23, 2025, 16:00 (UTC) – Oct 8, 2025, 15:59 (UTC)

: Sep 23, 2025, 16:00 (UTC) – Oct 8, 2025, 15:59 (UTC) Rewards Announcement & Distribution: Within 7 business days after the event ends



Prize Pool

Total Prize Pool: Up to 2 BTC

Up to 2 BTC Top Prize: Up to 1 BTC for the winner

Up to 1 BTC for the winner Ranks 2-100: Share remaining BTC pool

Share remaining BTC pool Lucky Draw: A total prize pool of 80,000 USDT, with individual prizes of up to 500 USDT.

Participation Process

Registration : Visit the event page and register to claim Demo Pass for practice rounds (demo rounds do not count toward scores)

: Visit the event page and register to claim Demo Pass for practice rounds (demo rounds do not count toward scores) Early-Bird Benefits : Early-bird registrants earn additional free passes by completing early-bird tasks

: Early-bird registrants earn additional free passes by completing early-bird tasks Collect Race Passes : Earn more passes during the race period by completing daily, leaderboard, or exclusive tasks (each attempt uses one pass)

: Earn more passes during the race period by completing daily, leaderboard, or exclusive tasks (each attempt uses one pass) Join the Race : Click "Start" and stop the countdown as close to 0:00 as possible

: Click "Start" and stop the countdown as close to 0:00 as possible Scoring System : Stops between 8-3 seconds earn no points; stops within the final 3 seconds earn points based on proximity to zero

: Stops between 8-3 seconds earn no points; stops within the final 3 seconds earn points based on proximity to zero Climb the Leaderboard : Accumulate points to rise in rankings and compete for up to 1 BTC

: Accumulate points to rise in rankings and compete for up to 1 BTC Lucky Draw: Every 600 points = 1 draw chance



The "Race to Zero" event reflects MEXC's user-centric approach through innovative trading events that deliver substantial rewards and enhanced trading experiences to the trading community. For event details and to participate, visit the official event page .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

Risk Disclaimer:

The information provided in this article regarding cryptocurrencies does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, the fundamentals of projects, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f52c1bc1-a996-49e3-825d-bdb0e7a7e2ca