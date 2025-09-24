Landscaping Expert Jeremy Windemuller Shares Tips for Choosing Perennials with Season-Long Color in HelloNation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How can gardeners keep their landscapes colorful from early spring through late fall without constant replanting? In an article for HelloNation , Jeremy Windemuller, owner of Windridge Perennials & Landscaping, explains how to choose and arrange perennials for season-long color. His advice focuses on selecting perennial plants with staggered bloom times, matching varieties to site conditions, and combining textures and heights for visual balance.

Windemuller emphasizes that the foundation of a vibrant, long-lasting garden lies in understanding perennial bloom times. Each perennial has a natural flowering window, often lasting a few weeks to a couple of months. By blending early, mid, and late-season bloomers, gardeners can enjoy a seamless transition of color throughout the growing season.

For the first wave of blooms after winter, Windemuller recommends spring performers such as Allium, creeping phlox, and Shasta daisy. These plants offer bright purples, pinks, and cheerful white flowers that help wake up the garden and set the stage for the months ahead.

As temperatures rise, summer perennials step in to sustain the display. Windemuller suggests sun-loving, drought tolerant varieties like Achillea (yarrow) in warm shades of red, yellow, and orange, and daylilies for their clusters of trumpet-shaped blooms that last for weeks.

Bee balm, with its bold red tones and pollinator appeal, and black eyed susan, with its sunny yellow petals and green leaves, both add mid-season vibrancy. Hydrangeas, particularly panicle types, also bridge the gap between summer and fall by blooming for an extended period.

In his article, Windemuller summarizes that season-long color perennials are the result of thoughtful selection, strategic placement, and ongoing care. By layering plants based on bloom time, height, and texture, and by choosing species suited to site-specific conditions, gardeners can achieve a landscape that remains vibrant from the first signs of early spring to the final days of fall.

Choosing Perennials for Season-Long Color is the title of Windemuller’s full article in HelloNation, where he provides more plant examples and practical advice for designing gardens that deliver continuous beauty year after year.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.



Patrick McCabe

info@hellonation.com

www.hellonation.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ca3596f-3142-4322-b28f-ddd66a36bee6