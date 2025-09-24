Computer Aided Manufacturing Market Size to Hit USD 7.09 Billion by 2032 Owing to the Rapid Adoption of AI-powered Tools Globally | SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computer Aided Manufacturing Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Computer Aided Manufacturing Market size was valued at USD 3.55 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 7.09 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.04% during 2025-2032.”

Growing Integration of Intelligent Simulation Propels the Computer Aided Manufacturing Market Growth

The use of Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAM) solutions is being propelled by the growing emphasis on intelligent simulation and virtual testing. Advanced simulation tools help manufacturers optimize materials and production efficiency while adhering to strict safety and quality standards. Using AI (artificial intelligence) to create digital twins and material databases in a local context speeds up product development, reduces errors, and creates smooth processes. As CAM offers increased accuracy, cost savings, and innovation in automotive, aerospace, and industrial manufacturing, its adoption is also being fueled by the growing use of automation, predictive modeling, and simulation-based designing. The CAM and metrology market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing demand for automated 3D modeling, parametric CAD generation, free-form design, and quality inspection solutions.

Get a Sample Report of Computer Aided Manufacturing Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/8317

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

ANSYS Inc.

Altair Engineering Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

Bentley Systems

Incorporated.

Dassault Systèmes SE

Rockwell Automation

Siemens Digital Industries Software

BETA CAE Systems

COMSOL

PTC Inc.

Hexagon AB

Symscape

Synopsys Inc.

Sandisk (Western Digital)

OPEN MIND Technologies AG

Tebis AG

VERICUT (CGTech)

Missler Software (TopSolid)

DP Technology Corp. (ESPRIT)

ESI Group

Computer Aided Manufacturing Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 3.55 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 7.09 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.04% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Component(Software and Services)

• By Deployment(On premise and Cloud)

• By Manufacturing Process (Milling, Turning, Drilling, Multi-Axis / 5-Axis and Additive Manufacturing)

• By End Use(Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Equipment, Medical Devices & Component, Energy & Utilities and Others)

Purchase Single User PDF of Computer Aided Manufacturing Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/8317

Key Industry Segmentation

By Component

As the foundation for design, simulation, and workflow management, software leads the CAM market, but services are expanding at the quickest rate. In addition to the fundamental role that software plays in contemporary manufacturing processes, the growing use of AI, cloud-based solutions, and sophisticated support offerings is increasing demand for services and assisting manufacturers in increasing productivity.

By Deployment

For sectors that need full control over their CAM systems and improved data protection, on-premise deployment is still the recommended option. Because of cloud deployment's scalability, affordability, and simplicity of remote access, it is expanding quickly. Growing digital transformation projects and the need for flexible, collaborative, and real-time manufacturing environments are driving the move toward cloud solutions.

By Manufacturing Process

Because of its accuracy, dependability, and extensive application in sectors, such as industrial equipment, automotive, and aerospace, milling remains the most popular manufacturing technique. The segment with the quickest growth is additive manufacturing, which is becoming more and more appealing for customized and on-demand production applications due to its capacity to enable complicated geometries, minimize material waste, and speed up prototyping.

By End-Use

Driven by the need for automation, precision manufacturing, and the integration of cutting-edge technology to improve production efficiency, the automotive segment leads end-use adoption. As manufacturers increasingly use cutting-edge technologies to satisfy strict regulatory criteria, increase product accuracy, and facilitate the quick production of bespoke medical equipment and implants, the medical device and component segment is growing at the quickest rate.

North America Accounted for the Largest Share of 44% in 2024; Asia Pacific is Expected to Witness fastest Growth in the Market During 2025-2032

Due to its strong technological infrastructure, rapid automation adoption, and established presence of significant manufacturing industries, North America led the computer-aided manufacturing market in 2024 and held a 44% revenue share. With a predicted CAGR of 10.74%, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to develop at the quickest rate in the computer-aided manufacturing market between 2025 and 2032. This growth will be fueled by rising investments in smart factories, rapid industrialization, and the growing use of innovative manufacturing technologies.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Computer Aided Manufacturing Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/8317

Recent News:

In July 2025, Synopsys has completed its $35 billion acquisition of Ansys, strengthening its position as a silicon-to-systems design leader. This merger integrates Ansys’s advanced simulation capabilities with Synopsys’s EDA expertise, enabling a unified design environment for industries including semiconductors, automotive, aerospace, and industrial applications, and expanding their long-standing partnership established in 2017.

Synopsys has completed its $35 billion acquisition of Ansys, strengthening its position as a silicon-to-systems design leader. This merger integrates Ansys’s advanced simulation capabilities with Synopsys’s EDA expertise, enabling a unified design environment for industries including semiconductors, automotive, aerospace, and industrial applications, and expanding their long-standing partnership established in 2017. In April 2025, Siemens Acquires DownStream Technologies to Enhance PCB Design-to-Manufacturing WorkflowSiemens Digital Industries Software acquired DownStream Technologies, a specialist in PCB manufacturing data preparation, to strengthen its design-to-production process and expand its presence in the electronics SMB market, promising improved time-to-market, quality, and cost efficiency for customers.

Exclusive Sections of the Computer Aided Manufacturing Market Report (The USPs):

SOFTWARE DEPLOYMENT & ADOPTION METRICS – helps you track the penetration of CAM solutions across manufacturing units, the shift towards cloud-based vs. on-premise models, and integration with CAD/PLM ecosystems.

– helps you track the penetration of CAM solutions across manufacturing units, the shift towards cloud-based vs. on-premise models, and integration with CAD/PLM ecosystems. PRODUCTIVITY & EFFICIENCY BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate how CAM reduces cycle times, enhances precision and product yield, and minimizes material wastage in comparison to traditional manufacturing methods.

– helps you evaluate how CAM reduces cycle times, enhances precision and product yield, and minimizes material wastage in comparison to traditional manufacturing methods. TECHNOLOGICAL FEATURE ADOPTION – helps you identify trends in advanced CAM usage, including AI-driven optimization, multi-axis machining, and real-time monitoring for predictive maintenance.

– helps you identify trends in advanced CAM usage, including AI-driven optimization, multi-axis machining, and real-time monitoring for predictive maintenance. COST & ROI INDICATORS – helps you assess the economic impact of CAM adoption by analyzing cost savings per production batch, payback periods for software investments, and licensing/maintenance cost ratios.

– helps you assess the economic impact of CAM adoption by analyzing cost savings per production batch, payback periods for software investments, and licensing/maintenance cost ratios. INTEGRATION-DRIVEN COMPETITIVE EDGE – helps you understand how deeper CAM integration with CAD and PLM systems enables manufacturers to gain a competitive advantage through seamless digital workflows.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.