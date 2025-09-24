LUKE Calls for National Partnerships to Help America’s Heroes Flourish

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the American Association of Christian Counselors (AACC) World Conference in Nashville opens, LUKE Holdings, Inc. (“LUKE”), a trusted leader in healthcare staffing for the U.S. Government, is extending an invitation to churches, ministries, and community organizations across the country to join in a shared effort to strengthen care for America’s heroes.

Our nation is blessed with veterans, warfighters, and first responders who protect our communities and keep us safe. Yet today, many of these heroes and their families are carrying heavy burdens. Every day, 17 veterans die by suicide. In 2023 alone, 523 warfighters took their own lives. More law enforcement officers and firefighters now die from suicide than in the line of duty. That is a tragedy we cannot accept, and it is why we must bring hope before despair takes hold.

“For more than twenty years, LUKE has served alongside the federal government to deliver healthcare for those who protect our nation,” said John Sanders, CEO of LUKE. “We know that true flourishing requires more than clinical services alone. It takes professional care working in concert with the trusted networks that we know people turn to first, including churches and community organizations. When we build structured partnerships, we surround our heroes with strength, restore resilience, and create sustainable support systems that ensure they are never left to carry their burdens in silence.”

When people are struggling, the first place most turn is their place of worship. That trust is powerful. Faith and community support have already been shown to lower suicide, reduce hospital stays, and bring real hope and healing. The scale of the crisis demands a broader response, one that draws on both professional care and trusted community networks. Veterans, warfighters, and first responders deserve care that is personal, trusted, and close to home, delivered through sustainable systems that are built to last.

“This is a defining moment,” Sanders added. “When organizations and communities unite around a mission bigger than themselves, we not only honor sacrifice but also deliver real-world solutions that restore strength and rebuild lives.”

In conjunction with the event, LUKE has launched a Human Flourishing page on its website, offering a starting point for churches and organizations ready to engage in this effort: https://lukestaffing.com/humanflourishing/.

About LUKE

LUKE is a trusted leader in healthcare staffing for the U.S. Government. The company has employed more than 15,000 healthcare professionals and supported care for millions of Americans, with expertise in filling some of the nation’s most difficult-to-staff positions. With nearly three decades of experience dedicated to federal service, LUKE provides the scale and reliability to recruit, credential, and manage medical professionals, caregivers, and service specialists in support of mission-critical healthcare needs. https://lukestaffing.com/.