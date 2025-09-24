Amplify ETFs Files for Solana & XRP Option Income ETFs

CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs, a leading provider of breakthrough ETF solutions, announces the filings for the Amplify Solana [ ]% Monthly Option Income ETF and Amplify XRP [ ]% Monthly Option Income ETF.

Amplify Solana [ ]% Monthly Option Income ETF seeks to balance high income and capital appreciation through investment exposure to the price return of SOL and a covered call strategy.

Amplify XRP [ ]% Monthly Option Income ETF seeks to balance high income and capital appreciation through investment exposure to the price return of XRP and a covered call strategy.

“Our BITY and BAGY ETFs, which provide price exposure to Bitcoin and seek high monthly option income using covered call strategies, have seen tremendous traction and adoption since their launch in April 2025. We strive to continue identifying emerging investment themes at an early stage and translate them into compelling ETF strategies for investors,” said Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs. “We see potential in Solana’s high-speed, low-cost blockchain powering next-generation decentralized apps, and in XRP’s efficient, low fee payment network, including cross-border payments. Our filings position us to act quickly pending regulatory approval.”

This filing is the first step in the registration process for the ETFs and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $14.1 billion in assets across its suite of ETFs (as of 8/31/2025). Amplify ETFs delivers expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies across a range of actively managed and index-based ETFs. To learn more visit AmplifyETFs.com .

The information in this Prospectus is not complete and may be changed. We may not sell these securities until the registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission is effective. This Prospectus is not an offer to sell these securities and it is not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any state where the offer of sale is not permitted.

Carefully consider the Funds’ investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in Amplify Funds statutory and summary prospectus, by visiting AmplifyETFs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

The principal risks of investing in the Funds are summarized below. As with any investment, there is a risk that you could lose all or a portion of your investment in the Funds. Some or all of these risks may adversely affect the Funds’ net asset value per share ("NAV"), trading price, yield, total return, and/or ability to meet its investment objective. For more information about the risks of investing in the Funds, see the section in the Fund’s Prospectus titled "Additional Information About the Fund-Principal Risks of Investing in the Fund."

There is no guarantee the investment strategy will be successful. The Funds are considered to be non-diversified. The Funds are actively managed and its performance reflects the investment decisions that the Adviser makes for the Funds.

The Funds faces risks by investing in Solana or XRP through Solana or XRP ETP and Solana or XRP ETP Options, as Solana and XRP are highly speculative new investments. The market for Solana and XRP is volatile and subject to rapid changes, regulatory actions, and numerous challenges to widespread adoption. Issues such as slow transaction processing, variable fees, and price volatility further increase these risks. There is a lack of consensus regarding the regulation of digital assets, including Solana and XRP, and their markets. Trading in shares of an Solana or XRP ETP on U.S. securities exchanges may be halted due to market conditions or for reasons that, in the view of an exchange, make trading in shares of the Solana or XRP ETP inadvisable.

Option contract prices are volatile and affected by changes in the underlying asset’s value, interest or currency rates, and expected volatility, all of which are influenced by political, fiscal, and monetary policies. The Fund may use FLEX Options, which can be less liquid than standardized options. This may make it difficult to close out FLEX Options positions at desired times and prices.

With covered call risk, the Fund might miss out on profits if the security’s value rises above the option’s premium and strike price while still facing potential losses if the value declines. With covered put risk, significant stock price increases can lead to substantial losses on your short position. The premium provides some income but may not fully offset the loss if the stock rallies unexpectedly.

The Funds currently expect to make distributions on a monthly basis, a portion of which may be considered return of capital. Distributions classified as return of capital, which may include option premiums, dividends, capital gains, and interest, reduce an investor’s cost basis in Fund shares. This can result in higher future taxes upon sale, even if shares are sold at a loss relative

to the original investment.

