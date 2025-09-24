ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

 | Source: ROCKWOOL A/S ROCKWOOL A/S

Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 57 – 2025
to Nasdaq Copenhagen        

24 September 2025

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 17 – 23 September 2025:

DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]2,717,500 755,734,126
17 September 202520,000237.484,749,600
18 September 202520,000238.774,775,400
19 September 202520,000237.414,748,200
22 September 202524,000233.525,604,480
23 September 202520,000239.294,785,800
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)2,821,500 780,397,606

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 3,268,356 B shares corresponding to 1.54 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 17 – 23 September 2025 is enclosed.

Further information:        

Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15

Attachments


Attachments

SE-2025-57_EN SE-2025-57_Transactions B shares

Recommended Reading