24 September 2025

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 17 – 23 September 2025:

Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 2,717,500 755,734,126 17 September 2025 20,000 237.48 4,749,600 18 September 2025 20,000 238.77 4,775,400 19 September 2025 20,000 237.41 4,748,200 22 September 2025 24,000 233.52 5,604,480 23 September 2025 20,000 239.29 4,785,800 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 2,821,500 780,397,606

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 3,268,356 B shares corresponding to 1.54 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 17 – 23 September 2025 is enclosed.

