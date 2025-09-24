Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 57 – 2025
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
24 September 2025
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 17 – 23 September 2025:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|2,717,500
|755,734,126
|17 September 2025
|20,000
|237.48
|4,749,600
|18 September 2025
|20,000
|238.77
|4,775,400
|19 September 2025
|20,000
|237.41
|4,748,200
|22 September 2025
|24,000
|233.52
|5,604,480
|23 September 2025
|20,000
|239.29
|4,785,800
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|2,821,500
|780,397,606
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 3,268,356 B shares corresponding to 1.54 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 17 – 23 September 2025 is enclosed.
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
