Shiplify Launches Strategic Integration with Freight Management Software

ATLANTA, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shiplify , the primary accessorial revenue identifier for carriers, shippers and third-party logistics (3PL) providers, today announced its integration with Freight Management Software (FMS), a premier provider of transportation management software (TMS) for freight brokers and 3PLs. The collaboration was introduced through a shared partner, Compass Logistics , which sought Shiplify’s capabilities within FMS to improve LTL accuracy and speed.

The integration leverages Shiplify’s advanced location intelligence and accessorial mapping technology to provide unmatched visibility into shipment requirements. By embedding Shiplify directly within FMS’s LTL Plus platform, brokers can instantly identify residential deliveries, limited-access locations and other critical factors that impact pricing and service levels, before a shipment is booked.

“Accurate location data enables users to make smarter, faster and more accurate LTL decisions,” said North Winship, President, Shiplify. “FMS extends our capabilities directly to brokers and 3PLs within the tools they already use every day. By automating accessorial identification and eliminating unexpected costs, we’re helping users win more freight and protect their margins.”

Freight brokers frequently face unexpected charges when shipments require additional services such as liftgates, inside deliveries or residential drop-offs, costs that often aren’t identified at the time of quoting.

With this integration, Shiplify automatically flags accessorial needs in real time, rerates shipments when necessary and provides the most accurate, carrier-specific costs instantly. This helps brokers quote confidently, avoid billing disputes and deliver a smoother experience to shippers.

For mutual customers like Compass Logistics, which manages hundreds of LTL shipments each month, the integration represents a significant operational advantage. Before Shiplify, brokers relied on manual lookups and disconnected workflows to identify accessorial requirements. Now, with Shiplify fully embedded in FMS, users can book faster, price smarter and operate with complete confidence knowing quotes are accurate, competitive and transparent.

“We saw immediate value in partnering with Shiplify,” said Henry Sheldon, President & CEO, Freight Management Software. “Our brokers and 3PL customers are looking for tools that give them an edge. Shiplify helps them quote confidently, manage costs proactively and deliver better results for their shippers.”

The integration is live and available now for all FMS customers using the LTL Plus platform. Current users can enable Shiplify’s accessorial intelligence through their TMS admin settings or by contacting their FMS account representative. To learn more about Shiplify’s tools for brokers and shippers https://shiplify.com/3pl-brokers/ .

About Shiplify

Shiplify provides accurate, real-time access to location data, aiding in the identification of LTL accessorials such as residential, limited access and lift-gate requirements. By aligning carriers, shippers and 3PLs, Shiplify increases transparency and eliminates the headaches associated with these fees. Shiplify’s various API endpoints cater to different technology needs and use cases, ensuring seamless data integration. Connect to Shiplify and streamline your shipping operations today.

About Freight Management Software (FMS)

Freight Management Software provides innovative transportation management software designed for freight brokers and 3PLs. With its powerful LTL Plus and truckload platforms, FMS enables users to manage quotes, shipments and carrier relationships seamlessly, helping logistics companies deliver better service while improving profitability.

Learn more at https://fmstms.com/

