BitFuFu Strengthens User Trust in Bitcoin Mining Through Transparency, Compliance, and Reliability

SINGAPORE, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitFuFu Inc. (“BitFuFu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FUFU), a world-leading Bitcoin miner and mining services innovator, today highlighted its continued commitment to transparency, compliance, and reliability across its global mining platform.

This year has seen a surge in demand for Bitcoin accumulation, accompanied by rising interest in cloud mining—a model that enables users to mine Bitcoin without the need to purchase or maintain mining hardware. Yet despite this momentum, common questions remain at the forefront for many prospective users: Can the platform be trusted? How can one be assured of avoiding scams?

Trusted by over 636,000 users, BitFuFu has stood for transparency and clarity since its founding in 2020, with toolsets that preserve the pipeline between sign-up and receiving Bitcoin mining earnings.

As a NASDAQ-listed publicly-traded company, BitFuFu remains subject to stringent regulatory and disclosure standards. For maximum compliance, BitFuFu upholds rigorous Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) standards.

Transparency and Daily Payouts

Every unit of contracted hashrate is traceable to specific mining facilities and machines, with verification provided through real share submission and mining pool statistics. Users maintain complete autonomy over their mining operations, with the freedom to select their preferred mining pool, amount of terahash to purchase, and contract duration when placing an order.

Hashrate can be monitored directly within the chosen mining pool, including both real-time and historical performance data. Bitcoin mining rewards are settled daily—including weekends and holidays—by the pool to the user’s designated wallet address, and users may update their receiving address at any time. All related transactions are publicly verifiable on-chain, ensuring transparency, fairness, and integrity throughout the process.

Security and Compliance Measures

BitFuFu prioritizes user protection with robust security mechanisms, including data encryption, two-factor authentication, and secure account systems. The Company also reminds users that:

BitFuFu does not require users to pay any so-called “security deposits” to access services.

BitFuFu does not ask users to transfer funds to non-official addresses.

BitFuFu does not promote “special deals” through non-official or unauthorized channels.



Industry Partnerships and Infrastructure

Through deep partnerships with leading ASIC manufacturers and mining pools, BitFuFu ensures its hashrate is backed by industrial-grade mining rigs. As of August 31, 2025, the Company managed a total hashrate of 35.6 EH/s, ranking among the top public Bitcoin miners.

Technology and Reliability

BitFuFu’s proprietary Aladdin system, protected by patents, can connect millions of miners simultaneously and slice hashrate down to as little as 1 TH/s, solving challenges of scalability, efficiency, and authenticity. The platform maintains over 95% uptime, ensuring fast, stable, and reliable mining services globally.

Since BitFuFu’s platform utilizes real mining machines, minor fluctuations in hashrate may occur under normal operating conditions. According to the Company’s operating data for proof-of-work (PoW) cryptocurrencies, more than 98% of hashrate fluctuations remain within a 3% range, with over 85% contained within a 1% range. In rare instances where fluctuations exceed these thresholds, Aladdin’s scheduling system automatically reallocates hashrate to ensure consistent uptime.

BitFuFu continues to deliver enterprise-grade service stability, with overall platform availability of 99.99% and data reliability of 99.9999%.

About BitFuFu Inc.

BitFuFu Inc. is a world-leading Bitcoin miner and mining services innovator. BitFuFu empowers the global Bitcoin ecosystem through its industry-leading cloud mining platform, rapidly scaling infrastructure, and innovative mining services.

For more information, visit bitfufu.com or follow BitFuFu on X at @BitFuFuOfficial .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of BitFuFu’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause BitFuFu’s actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, the Company cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact:

BitFuFu Investor Relations

ir@bitfufu.com

Charley Brady

Vice President, Investor Relations:

charley.b@bitfufu.com

Media Contact:

BitFuFu Media Relations

pr@bitfufu.com