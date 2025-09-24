Verizon brings innovation to Smith Island, connecting one of America's most secluded communities

SMITH ISLAND, Md., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon's award-winning network has reached one of America's most secluded communities, bringing high-speed internet and mobile service to Smith Island, Maryland, for the very first time. Through creative engineering, countless cross-water commutes, and a network build unlike any other, Verizon engineers overcame extraordinary challenges to connect the island's residents to the people and moments that matter most.

"From the way we build our network, to the way we connect communities, we always put the customer experience first," said Lynn Cox, SVP and Chief Network Officer at Verizon. “Smith Island offered a unique challenge, but that didn’t stop our engineers from finding a way. Residents can now connect with loved ones, shop, and stream like never before.”

Before Verizon stepped in, Smith Island residents relied on limited DSL and had virtually no mobile wireless coverage. Now, the community has access to Verizon's 5G mobile service, high-speed internet for homes and businesses, and Verizon Voice Connect for reliable home phone service. For this tight-knit Chesapeake Bay community, it's more than an upgrade, it's a whole new world of connection.

Verizon engineers pulled off an amazing feat, sending a high-speed signal from the mainland to the island, then running underground fiber through challenging terrain to reach antennas across the island. The new service will profoundly impact daily life on the island through:

Residents can now use telehealth resources, access online learning, and stream entertainment, profoundly impacting daily routines. Enhanced Public Safety: The new service ensures a reliable network for emergencies, keeping the community safer.

Local businesses can expand their operations and reach more customers with dependable online access. The Best Deals on Mobile and Home Internet: Customers can enjoy savings on mobile and home internet plans and access exclusive perks for top streaming services, allowing the community to stream entertainment like never before.

Verizon also offers affordable internet solutions for eligible customers, ensuring reliable internet access for those who need it most through Verizon Forward for as low as $20 a month.

The project was funded by the State of Maryland using appropriations received from the United States Department of the Treasury’s Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund aimed at providing high-speed broadband service to underserved communities. The Smith Island Network Expansion grant is a $2.3M project to provide Fixed Wireless Access at speeds of 100 Mbps / 20 Mbps to homes on Smith Island, Maryland. This grant award is provided by Maryland’s Office of Statewide Broadband and Maryland’s Department of Housing and Community Development. The grant was awarded February 2024, and the project was completed in June 2025.

