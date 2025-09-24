CLEAR Launches New Lanes at John Wayne Airport

SANTA ANA, Calif. and NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, is launching its identity verification technology at Terminal B in John Wayne Airport (SNA), bringing frictionless and predictable travel experiences to Orange County, California, and marking its 60th airport in its CLEAR+ network.

CLEAR’s launch at SNA is expected to create 25 jobs and generate over $1.7 million annually in local economic impact. CLEAR has over 600 staff in the state and has verified millions of identities in CLEAR+ Lanes in California since the beginning of the year.

“Travel should be convenient and frictionless, not something to stress over,” said Caryn Seidman Becker, CEO of CLEAR. “With today’s launch at John Wayne Airport, we are proud to help our California Members move seamlessly through security and win the day of travel as they head into a busy season of holidays, family gatherings, and major events. As we expand, we are not just adding lanes, we are unlocking innovation that improves security and hospitality for travelers across the country."

“At John Wayne Airport, we are committed to creating a safe, seamless, and guest-centric travel experience,” said Airport Director Charlene Reynolds. “Partnering with CLEAR provides travelers with more choice and convenience at the security checkpoint, while maintaining the highest standards of safety and service. We’re excited to introduce this innovative technology as part of our ongoing investment into the redevelopment of JWA.”

“Our airport team is consistently focused on providing the best service, with a range of offerings that enhance the airport experience and the ease of travel,” said Second District Supervisor Vicente Sarmiento. “The CLEAR program maintains needed safety protocols for the public, while providing a more convenient security check-in process that gets flyers to their gates faster.”

“In May, I was pleased to join with my Board colleagues in approving the one-year CLEAR pilot program,” said Third District Supervisor Don Wagner. “Today, that program goes into effect, and I am delighted to see that Orange County passengers now have another option to make their travel plans easier.”

Today’s launch builds on CLEAR’s national growth, with CLEAR now serving more than 7.6 million CLEAR+ Members at 60 airports and over 33 million Members across its secure identity platform. CLEAR+ Members use CLEAR’s dedicated lanes and face-first biometric technology to confirm their identity in seconds, saving time at Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security checkpoints.

Last month, CLEAR introduced biometric eGates at select airports. CLEAR plans to expand the eGate implementation across its nationwide network of airports in preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will feature matches in California at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and Levi’s Stadium in the Bay Area.



CLEAR continues to invest in improving both security and the traveler experience—at no cost to taxpayers. Automated eGates are designed to provide a scalable, secure solution that expedites the passenger journey while enhancing security. This innovation builds on the TSA’s efforts to modernize and streamline U.S. airport checkpoints, with a focus on strengthening security, delivering hospitality, and improving the overall passenger experience.

CLEAR+ is an opt-in membership that provides access to CLEAR's expedited identity verification lanes, costing a little more than $17 a month billed annually, with preferred pricing available for Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Alaska Airlines and American Express Members. Newly enrolling active military, veterans, and government officials are also eligible for discounted memberships, and additional family Members can be added to an existing CLEAR+ account for $125 per adult per year.

About John Wayne Airport (SNA)

Ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Large Airports in the J.D. Power 2024 North America Airport Satisfaction Study , John Wayne Airport (SNA) is owned by the County of Orange and is operated as a self-supporting enterprise that receives no general fund tax revenue. The Airport serves more than 11.3 million passengers annually and reaches more than 40 nonstop destinations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. More information can be found at www.ocair.com . Like us on facebook.com/johnwayneairport , or follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @johnwayneair and Instagram @johnwayneair .

About CLEAR

CLEAR's mission is to strengthen security and create frictionless experiences. With over 33 million Members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's secure identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you—making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we do not sell biometric or sensitive personal data. For more information, visit clearme.com .

