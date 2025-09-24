Porsche number one for customer loyalty among premium brand car owners in J.D. Power study

Atlanta, GA., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fourth year in a row, Porsche has been named number one among luxury car owners in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Automotive Brand Loyalty Study℠. The study measures if a vehicle owner purchased the same brand after trading in an existing vehicle on a new vehicle purchase or lease, with only sales at new vehicle franchised dealers qualifying.



“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do as a company,” said Timo Resch, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America, Inc. "For our customers to return to buy our cars again and again is truly gratifying, and reflects the care, hard work and dedication of thousands of employees, both at our headquarters in Atlanta and in our independently owned and operated Porsche Centers across the United States. Without them, these back-to-back awards would not be possible.“



Since 2018, the study has used data from the Power Information Network and its 16,000 affiliated dealers, which record vehicle trade and purchase data in the Dealer Management System. The study includes brand loyalty across five segments; premium car; premium SUV, mass market car, mass market SUV and truck. The 2025 study calculations are based on transaction data from September 2024 through August 2025 and include all model years traded in for a new vehicle.

Attachment