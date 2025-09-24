Global Chemical Peel Market to Hit USD 3.23 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Demand for Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatments | S&S Insider

Austin, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemical Peel Market Size & Growth Analysis

According to S&S Insider, the global Chemical Peel Market was valued at USD 2.18 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 3.23 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.09% over the forecast period (2025–2032). The U.S. market is expected to grow from USD 0.70 billion in 2024 to USD 1.01 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.70%. The surge in demand is driven by rising consumer preference for non-invasive skin rejuvenation, increasing prevalence of acne and hyperpigmentation, and growing availability of aesthetic clinics and at-home peel products worldwide.





The market is seeing unprecedented momentum as consumers increasingly seek quick, effective, and minimally invasive treatments that deliver visible results with little downtime. Chemical peels, which gently exfoliate and resurface the skin, have become a preferred choice for addressing acne scars, sun damage, fine lines, and uneven pigmentation.

Technological innovations are a significant driver of growth. New-generation formulations now combine AHAs, BHAs, and TCA in balanced concentrations, allowing dermatologists to customize treatments for a variety of skin types and concerns. These advances have reduced irritation, improved safety profiles, and increased patient satisfaction. Moreover, the rise of at-home peel kits is extending market reach beyond dermatology clinics and med spas, empowering consumers to take a proactive approach to skincare.

Growing emphasis on preventive skin health and the social media-driven beauty culture are also major catalysts. Influencer-driven trends and teledermatology platforms are making aesthetic treatments more accessible, while subscription-based skincare services and flexible payment models have made professional peels more affordable to a wider demographic.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

The fruit peel segment dominated the chemical peel market share in 2024 with a 24.10% as they fruit peels are one of the preferred peels for their safety, little to no downtime, and for being safe for all skin types. The lactic peel segment is projected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period on account of the growing popularity of sensitive skin exfoliation, followed by moisturizing performance.

By Type

In 2024, the chemical peel market was primarily led by the superficial or light peel segment, attributed to its widespread adoption, favorable risk profile, and an increasing population of individuals opting for superficial peels. The medium peel segment is expected to experience the highest growth during the forecast period in the chemical peel market analysis, driven by an increasing demand for effective and enduring treatments for moderate skin issues, including wrinkles, acne scars, and deeper pigmentation.

By Application

The acne spots segment dominated the chemical peel market in 2024 rising prevalence of acne globally, especially among adolescents, and young adults. The dark circles segment is expected to be the fastest-growing application segment over the forecast period on the back of escalating concerns about tired-looking eyes and periorbital pigmentation being witnessed in individuals, particularly among the working population and geriatric population.

By End-Use

The dermatology clinics segment led the chemical peel market in 2024 with a 72.2% market share due to high consumer faith in certified medical professionals for skin treatments. The med spa segment is the fastest growing in the forecast period on account of rising demand for wellness and non-invasive cosmetic services available in a serene and luxury-focused setting.

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the global chemical peel market with a 42.3% share in 2024, led by the U.S., where consumer spending on anti-aging and skin-enhancement procedures is robust. The region benefits from advanced dermatology infrastructure, early adoption of innovative formulations, and strong brand presence.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, registering a CAGR of 5.62% during the forecast period. The demand is driven by rising disposable incomes, increasing beauty consciousness, and the global influence of K-beauty trends. Countries like South Korea, Japan, India, and China are seeing a surge in aesthetic clinic openings, supported by medical tourism and an expanding middle-class population eager for non-invasive cosmetic solutions.

Recent News:

January 2025 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (ELC) has revealed a strategic partnership with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), together collaborating on the laboratory of renowned scientist Dr. Robert Langer. The partnership is designed to enhance leading-edge research and innovation in the cosmetics industry.

(ELC) has revealed a strategic partnership with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), together collaborating on the laboratory of renowned scientist Dr. Robert Langer. The partnership is designed to enhance leading-edge research and innovation in the cosmetics industry. May 2023 – AbbVie's Allergan Aesthetics business announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM. This treatment is the first and only hyaluronic acid (HA)-based intradermal microdroplet injection approved in the U.S. to improve skin smoothness in adult cheeks of individuals aged 21 and older.

