Brandon Hall Group™️ Unveils Groundbreaking AI Maturity Model for HR Based on Global Research of 600 HR and Business Professionals

BOCA RATON, FL, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group™, the leading independent HCM research and analyst firm, today announced the release of its AI Progression Model for Empowering HR Excellence, a comprehensive framework that maps the five distinct phases of AI maturity in human resources. The model provides organizations with a structured pathway for evolving their human resources function from a reactive, administrative role to a fully optimized, innovative strategic partner. The model was generated by input from 600 HR and business professionals, worldwide. The research reveals a significant progression lag in AI adoption across HR functions, with 46% of organizations still operating in reactive or basic standardized modes (Phases 1-2), while only 16% have achieved optimized HR excellence through AI integration (Phase 5). Notably, organizations that reach Phase 3 with strategic AI alignment report universal success in their implementations.

"The progression of AI’s capabilities is rapidly advancing and HR organizations need to respond quickly to keep HR moving at the speed of business " said Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer and Principal Analyst at Brandon Hall Group™️. "What we're seeing is not just another incremental technological advancement with nondescript value, but a never-before-seen breakthrough that will fundamentally reshape how HR creates value for their organization. Our research shows that organizations at more advanced progression phases aren't simply automating existing processes – they're discovering entirely new ways to enhance human intelligence through AI augmentation. The model shows that success isn't about implementing the most advanced AI technologies; it's about a a systemic adoption of AI in an organization and making AI endemic to its culture to enable human-AI collaboration to flourish."

The AI Progression Model identifies five phases of AI readiness and progression:

Phase 1 - Reactive/Ad Hoc (21%) : Manual processes, crisis management, no AI governance

: Manual processes, crisis management, no AI governance Phase 2 - Standardized (25%) : Basic automation, pilot programs, emerging structure

: Basic automation, pilot programs, emerging structure Phase 3 - Defined/Strategic (25%) : AI-powered insights, strategic alignment, proactive planning

: AI-powered insights, strategic alignment, proactive planning Phase 4 - Managed/Transformational (13%) : Advanced AI integration, predictive capabilities

: Advanced AI integration, predictive capabilities Phase 5 - Optimized HR Excellence (16%): Continuous innovation, industry leadership

"We're privileged to lead hundreds of HR organizations globally on their AI transformation journeys, and this work crystallizes what we've been observing in our field research and Brandon Hall Group™️ award winning case study analyses," said Mike Cooke, CEO of Brandon Hall Group. "Whether it's helping a Fortune 500 company move from reactive to strategic AI use in HR, or guiding emerging enterprises to leapfrog progression phases, we've seen firsthand how the right AI strategy leads to success. Our clients consistently tell us that understanding their current AI readiness phase and having a clear roadmap to progression is transformative – it turns AI from an overwhelming challenge into an opportunity to deliver breakthrough results and reach the pinnacle of HR excellence. This model represents the collective wisdom of our research and award-winning case studies, and the real-world experiences of organizations navigating this transformation."

The research report provides detailed analysis of each maturity phase, including:

Organizational capabilities and governance requirements

Technology evolution pathways for Machine Learning, Generative AI, RAG, and Agentic AI

People skills and competency development needs

Process transformation opportunities

Critical success factors and transition requirements

Brandon Hall Group™️ is offering complimentary access to the AI in HR Research Report, with Institute members receiving exclusive access to the complete 113-page HR Leader's Guide to AI Transformation, featuring implementation frameworks, ROI models, and over 100 practical examples.

To access the AI Progression Model for Empowering HR Excellence and download the research report, visit: https://web.brandonhall.com/ai-progression-model

To further support organizations in their AI journey, Brandon Hall Group™️ will host "The Transformational Impact of AI on HR, Learning and Talent" summit on October 16-17, 2025, at its headquarters in Boca Raton, Florida. This intensive 1.5-day event will bring together industry experts to explore practical AI implementation strategies. Learn more and register at: https://web.cvent.com/event/e4f0ab01-e470-41d3-b55b-f44e9d0893a9/summary

- About Brandon Hall Group -

Brandon Hall Group™ is redefining Human Capital Management. For over three decades, we've been the catalyst behind the world's most dynamic organizations, sparking transformations that have elevated over 10,000,000 careers globally. We don't just study the HR playbook; we help write its next chapters.

The Brandon Hall Group Institute™ is where cutting-edge insights meet practical application, driving real-world results. From engaging courses to immersive experiences, we're not just about incremental improvements—we're about transformative shifts. Our HCM Excellence Awards® showcase game-changing practices. Join us in shaping the future of work, where talent doesn't just grow—it thrives.

Attachment