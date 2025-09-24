Ultimus Achieves Outstanding Results in 2025 Global Custodian Survey with Excellent Scores from Clients

CINCINNATI, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Private Fund Solutions has delivered exceptional results in the 2025 Global Custodian Private Equity Fund Administration Survey, achieving an outstanding overall score of 6.93 out of 7.00, significantly outperforming the global industry average of 6.02. This remarkable achievement marks the firm's fifth consecutive year of recognition and reinforces its position as a premier provider of comprehensive fund administration solutions.

The firm demonstrated exceptional excellence by earning perfect scores of 7.00 in eight of the eleven surveyed categories, including onboarding, client service, relationship management, reporting to regulators, KYC/AML sanction screening, capital drawdowns & distributions, treasury services, and fund accounting. Ultimus surpassed global averages across all surveyed categories, with particularly strong performance in Technology, where it scored 6.60 compared to the industry average of 5.45.

"These outstanding results reflect our team's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service to our clients," said Jay Martin, President of Ultimus Private Fund Solutions. "I am incredibly proud of our associates who work tirelessly to support our clients' success. Their daily interactions with our clients enhance their understanding and knowledge of our clients’ businesses. This expertise continues to set us apart in the industry."

The Global Custodian survey evaluates private equity fund administrators based on critical service areas, including client service, technology capabilities, reporting standards, and compliance. Ultimus’ remarkable performance across all categories demonstrates the effectiveness of its client-focused, technology-driven approach to fund administration.

Kelly Ramsey Gooch, EVP and Client Relationship Officer at Ultimus, emphasized the significance of these results. "Our exceptional scores validate our commitment to putting clients first and continuously innovating our service delivery. We understand that our clients' success depends on reliable, efficient administration, and these results confirm we're meeting that standard at the highest level."

The firm's technology score of 6.60, significantly above the industry average, highlights Ultimus’ investment in advanced platforms and digital solutions. This technological edge enables the firm to provide enhanced integration, customization, and data accessibility that today's sophisticated investment managers require.

Ultimus continues to expand its comprehensive suite of services while maintaining its focus on operational excellence and client satisfaction. The firm's consistent high performance in Global Custodian surveys underscores its reliability as a trusted partner for private equity, venture capital, real estate, and hedge fund clients.

Ultimus Private Fund Solutions is a leading fund administrator providing comprehensive solutions to private equity, venture capital, real estate, and hedge fund clients. With accounting and fund administration services for over 200 firms representing more than $265B in assets under administration, the firm serves as a seamless extension of investment management organizations. Ultimus’ team of over 475 associates delivers operational excellence and innovative solutions to meet evolving regulatory and market demands. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.

