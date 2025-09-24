Betsy Chin from UnitedHealthcare Discusses the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period (Oct. 15 – Dec. 7) is right around the corner, and this year more people than ever will be making decisions about their coverage. In fact, 2025 will see a record 4.18 million Americans turn 65 – that’s more than 11,000 people a day suddenly faced with sorting through Medicare options. Recently, Betsy Chin, Senior Vice President of Medicare Advantage at UnitedHealthcare, participated in a nationwide satellite media tour to discuss how individuals and families can make confident choices about their health care coverage.

Topics of discussion included:

Annual Enrollment Period: Runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, allowing people already enrolled in Medicare to make changes or select a new plan. First-time enrollees have a unique seven-month window tied to their 65th birthday month. Special enrollment periods may also apply after certain life events, such as moving.

Runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, allowing people already enrolled in Medicare to make changes or select a new plan. First-time enrollees have a unique seven-month window tied to their 65th birthday month. Special enrollment periods may also apply after certain life events, such as moving. Factors to Consider: Medicare is not one-size-fits-all. Beneficiaries should carefully review plan options, benefits, and costs; check the Annual Notice of Change (ANOC) for updates; and evaluate out-of-pocket costs, provider networks, prescription drug coverage, and additional benefits like dental, vision, and fitness programs.

Medicare is not one-size-fits-all. Beneficiaries should carefully review plan options, benefits, and costs; check the Annual Notice of Change (ANOC) for updates; and evaluate out-of-pocket costs, provider networks, prescription drug coverage, and additional benefits like dental, vision, and fitness programs. Types of Medicare Coverage: Original Medicare includes Part A (hospital care) and Part B (doctor visits, outpatient services, preventive care). Medicare Advantage (Part C) combines Parts A and B into one plan offered by private insurers, often including prescription drug coverage and other benefits. Medicare Supplement (Medigap) helps cover out-of-pocket costs not paid by Original Medicare. Part D provides prescription drug coverage.

Original Medicare includes Part A (hospital care) and Part B (doctor visits, outpatient services, preventive care). Medicare Advantage (Part C) combines Parts A and B into one plan offered by private insurers, often including prescription drug coverage and other benefits. Medicare Supplement (Medigap) helps cover out-of-pocket costs not paid by Original Medicare. Part D provides prescription drug coverage. HMO vs. PPO Plans: HMO plans emphasize coordinated care within a network, generally offering lower out-of-pocket costs but requiring referrals to see specialists. PPO plans provide more flexibility to see providers outside the network and typically do not require referrals, though members may pay higher costs for this flexibility.

HMO plans emphasize coordinated care within a network, generally offering lower out-of-pocket costs but requiring referrals to see specialists. PPO plans provide more flexibility to see providers outside the network and typically do not require referrals, though members may pay higher costs for this flexibility. Prescription Drug Coverage: Prescription drugs are not covered by Original Medicare. Coverage is available through a stand-alone Part D plan or as part of a Medicare Advantage plan that includes drug benefits. Each plan has its own formulary (drug list), so reviewing coverage annually is essential.



Betsy Chin is UnitedHealthcare’s Senior Vice President of Medicare Advantage product & experience. UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement is the largest business dedicated to serving the health and well-being needs of seniors and other Medicare beneficiaries.

