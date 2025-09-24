Windfall Bio Expands Board with Former USDA Deputy and Shell Executive

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windfall Bio , a leader in methane-to-value solutions, today welcomed two new board members: Xochitl Torres Small and Carlos Maurer. Respectively, Torres Small and Maurer bring to Windfall their deep experience and expertise in the agriculture and energy sectors to support the rapid commercialization of its methane transformation solution.

Concurrent with the above appointments, Windfall Bio Co-Founder, Tom Baruch, Founder of Baruch Future Ventures (BFV), will assume the role of Director Emeritus. Tom will continue to actively support the company’s goals and viable ecosystem strategy, building on decades of experience founding and scaling breakthrough technology companies in support of CMEA Ventures, BFV and Breakthrough Energy Ventures (BEV).

“While mature technologies exist that can utilize methane under certain conditions to make Renewable Natural Gas or electricity, there is a vast underserved market for dilute, stranded methane,” said Josh Silverman, co-founder and CEO of Windfall Bio. "We are seeing strong demand from customers across a variety of industries and geographies, and our new Board members bring a deep understanding of customer needs in key areas such as energy and agriculture, as well as experience in scaling such solutions in different markets across the globe. Their strategic insight will be invaluable as our methane-to-value solution delivers lasting impact for customers and communities."

Xochitl Torres Small served as Deputy Secretary of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) from 2023 to 2025. She was previously appointed as Under Secretary for Rural Development at the USDA in 2021, where she advanced programs supporting rural communities. An attorney by training, Torres Small represented New Mexico’s 2nd congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2019 to 2021. She began her federal career as a congressional aide and has built extensive experience in public service, agriculture and water policy, and rural development. She currently serves as Executive Director of Quivira Coalition.

Carlos Maurer spent more than 27 years in leadership positions with Shell, most recently as Executive Vice President, Sectors and Decarbonization, where he led global efforts to accelerate low-carbon solutions across industries. He also served as Shell’s Global Commercial Executive Vice President, leading a business-to-business organization of 8,000 employees serving more than 1 million customers in 150 markets across Lubricants, Aviation, and Specialties. At Shell, Maurer held senior roles spanning strategy, marketing, operations, and joint ventures in North and South America, Europe, Middle East, and Asia.

He brings extensive international experience in energy, decarbonization, and commercial leadership, with a track record of managing global businesses and major joint ventures. Maurer currently serves as a Non-Executive Director at Verdalia Bioenergy, a Goldman Sachs–backed biomethane platform advancing Europe’s decarbonization and energy security, and at D2Zero, an SCF Partners–backed services platform with global operations focused on supporting industrial decarbonization.

About Windfall Bio

Windfall Bio captures and transforms waste methane into value. The company’s nature-based solution harnesses natural microbes known as mems to convert methane from any source and of any concentration into valuable outputs, such as high-value organic fertilizer and improved air and soil quality. This approach allows methane-intensive industries such as agriculture, oil and gas, and waste management to operate more efficiently while improving their profitability and environmental impact.

Founded in 2022 and based in San Mateo, CA, Windfall is venture-backed by top-tier firms including Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, B37 Ventures, Baruch Future Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Cavallo Ventures, Global Brain (through its Norinchukin Innovation Fund L.P.), Incite Ventures, MCJ Collective, Mayfield, Positive Ventures, Prelude Ventures, and UNTITLED (a fund backed by the Tetra Laval family). To learn more about how Windfall is transforming methane from a costly liability into a powerful tool for efficiency and profitability, visit www.windfall.bio .

