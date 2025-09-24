Empower Sets New Benchmark with 20x Faster Response and Breakthrough Sustainability Demonstrated at OCP Global Summit 2025

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empower Semiconductor, the world leader in powering AI-class processors, announced today that its Crescendo chipset, an artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) processor true vertical power delivery platform, is available now for final sampling, with mass production slated for late 2025. With a combination of 20x faster transient response, 2x lower voltage droop and positioning under or near the processor, the Crescendo chipset enables gigawatt-hours (GWh) in energy savings for a typical AI data center. The breakthrough platform will be showcased at the 2025 OCP Global Summit, October 13–16 in San Jose, California.

With a patented architecture, the FinFast™-powered Crescendo chipset is a scalable, 3,000A+ vertical power delivery platform that integrates regulators, magnetics and capacitors in a single ultrathin package that delivers the industry’s fastest transient response—20x faster than traditional solutions—against steep AI and HPC compute power steps. With multi-megahertz (MHz) bandwidth and speed, Crescendo slashes power component sizes to provide 5x higher solution density and cuts power-delivery losses more than 20% by relocating the power conversion elements directly under or near the system-on-chip (SoC). An additional 15% reduction in xPU power and higher processor utilization is achieved for a typical AI workload, resulting in a significantly higher performance per watt metric, driven by Crescendo’s 2x lower voltage-droop response.

“We unveiled Crescendo at last year’s OCP and it immediately captured market attention for the unprecedented performance and energy savings it delivered,” said Tim Phillips, CEO, president and founder of Empower Semiconductor. “With customer designs now well underway, we are set for production by the end of 2025, bolstered by our recent $140M Series D financing that positions us to scale at speed.”

To schedule a demo of the Crescendo at OCP, Booth #C26, contact marketing@empowersemi.com.

About Empower Semiconductor

Empower Semiconductor, based in Silicon Valley, powers the AI revolution with its FinFast™ technology by reducing the energy footprint and total cost of ownership of data centers. Its transformational integrated voltage regulators deliver on-demand scalable power with the speed, precision and signal integrity required by AI processors. Empower’s power-management architecture shrinks solution footprint, height and component count, achieving vertical power delivery with unprecedented power density and efficiency. Learn more at www.empowersemi.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

