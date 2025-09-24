Ryan Proffitt Joins Rate as Producing Area Manager in Jacksonville, FL

CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rate, a leading fintech company, today announced that mortgage industry veteran Ryan Proffitt has joined the company as producing area manager in Jacksonville, Florida. In this role, Proffitt will focus on expanding his team and driving growth across the region.

Proffitt brings 20 years of mortgage expertise to Rate. A graduate of the University of North Florida, he is deeply involved in the Northeast Florida professional community. Proffitt currently serves as vice chair of NEFAR, a director of Business Network International, a trustee member of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, and is set to become president of the Mortgage Bankers Association of Northeast Florida.

“I joined Rate because of its technology and commitment to delivering a seamless mortgage experience,” Proffitt said. “Leveraging Rate’s tools and resources will allow me to grow my business and help more families achieve their dream of homeownership.”

“Ryan has an unmatched reputation as a leader in the Jacksonville market,” said Ann Marie Howser, regional manager at Rate. “With his expertise, deep community ties and passion for service, he’s perfectly positioned to expand his base and take his business to the next level.”

Outside of work, Proffitt is a devoted husband and father of four. His commitment to family mirrors his dedication to helping others build theirs through homeownership.

This appointment reflects Rate’s investment in talent and growth across key markets nationwide.

About Rate

Rate Companies is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, Rate has over 850 branches across all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Rate has helped more than 2 million homeowners with home purchase loans, refinances, and home equity loans. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates, and delivering unparalleled customer service. Recent honors and awards include: a Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 by Fortune; Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 for First-Time Homebuyers by Forbes; a Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 for FHA Loans, Home Equity Loans, and Lower Credit Scores by NerdWallet; Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 for Digital Experience and Down Payment Assistance by Motley Fool; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for seven consecutive years. Visit rate.com for more information.

