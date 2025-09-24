Content Analytics Discovery and Cognitive Software Market Projected at USD 18.0 Billion by 2032 Amid Rising Focus on Unstructured Data Insights

Austin, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Content Analytics Discovery and Cognitive Software Market size was valued at USD 5.5 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 18.0 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.89% during 2025-2032.

One of the main factors propelling market expansion is the exponential growth of unstructured data, which includes call center transcripts, emails, papers, and social media content. Businesses are using cognitive software and content analytics more and more to improve decision-making, automate classification, and glean insightful information. Tools that use artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and natural language processing are becoming crucial for turning the massive amount of unstructured enterprise data into intelligence that can be put to use.





Key Players:

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Google LLC

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

OpenText Corporation

Adobe Inc.

Salesforce Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Verint Systems Inc.

Clarabridge Inc.

Lexalytics Inc.

Micro Focus International plc

Nuance Communications Inc.

Coveo Solutions Inc.

Sinequa

Dataminr Inc.

Palantir Technologies Inc.

BA Insight

Expert System

Content Analytics Discovery and Cognitive Software Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 5.5 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 18.0 Billion CAGR CAGR of 15.89% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Product Type (Test Software [in Multiple Languages], Rich Media Tagging [Audio, Video & Image])

• By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud-Based)

• By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprises [SMEs], Large Enterprises)

• By End-User (Government & Public Services, Finance, Banking & Insurance Sector, Utilities, Telecommunication Operators, IT & High-Tech ECM Providers, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Sector, Media & Web Publishing, Retail, Transport, Real Estate) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type, the Test Software Segment Led the Market in 2024 in Terms of Share

In 2024, the test software (in multiple languages) segment dominated the content analytics discovery and cognitive software market and accounted for a significant revenue share. Rich media tagging (audio, video & image) segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to rising demand for AI-powered analysis of multimedia content.

Based on Deployment, the Market was Led by the On-Premises Segment Globally

In 2024, the on-premises segment dominated the content analytics discovery and cognitive software market and accounted for a significant revenue share as enterprises with strict data governance, regulatory compliance, and security protocols prefer on-site deployment. Cloud-based segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR due to its scalability, lower upfront costs, and ease of deployment.

By Enterprise Size, the Large Enterprises Segment Led the Market in 2024

In 2024, the large enterprises segment dominated the content analytics discovery and cognitive software market in terms of share as these organizations generate massive volumes of unstructured data and invest heavily in AI-driven platforms for real-time insights, compliance, and competitive advantage. The small & medium enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR owing to increasing access to affordable, cloud-based content analytics platforms.

By End-User, the Finance, Banking, and Insurance Sector Segment led the Market in 2024

In 2024, the finance, banking, and insurance sector segment dominated the content analytics discovery and cognitive software market. Growing regulatory compliance requirements, fraud detection needs, and demand for customer behavior analysis are driving adoption. The healthcare & pharmaceutical sector segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR due to the rising need for clinical documentation analysis, medical record structuring, and drug discovery support.

North America Held the Largest Market Revenue Share in 2024; Asia Pacific is Expected to Grow with the Fastest CAGR over 2025-2032

North America dominated the Location Analytics Market in 2024 due to widespread digital infrastructure, early technology adoption, and high investment in advanced analytics. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over 2025-2032, driven by rapid urbanization, expanding smartphone penetration, and government-led smart city initiatives. The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR due to rapid digital transformation, growing cloud adoption, and increasing demand for multilingual analytics tools.

Recent Developments:

In June 2024, IBM Corporation partnered with Telefónica Tech to co-develop enterprise-grade AI, analytics, and data management solutions, enhancing multilingual content discovery and cognitive automation capabilities across regulated industries.

In March 2025, Adobe Inc. launched ten AI-powered agents under its Adobe Agent Orchestrator and Brand Concierge suite, streamlining multilingual content tagging, generation, and personalization across diverse media formats, including video, audio, and text.

