Plant-Based Protein Market Size to Hit USD 43.07 Billion by 2034, Fueled by Flexitarian Demand and Clean-Label Innovation

Ottawa, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global plant-based protein market size stood at USD 18.70 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to grow from USD 20.33 billion in 2025 to reach nearly USD 43.07 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2025 to 2034, according to study published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market has been growing in recent times due to the growing population of vegan and vegetarian consumers, leading to demand for plant-based protein sources. Sustainability also contributes to the market's growth.

Key Highlights of the Plant-Based Protein Market

By region, North America dominated the plant-based protein market, whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By type, the soy protein segment dominated the plant-based protein market in 2024, whereas the pea protein segment is expected to grow due to rising consumer awareness and sustainability.

By end use, the food and beverages segment led the plant-based protein market in 2024, whereas the supplements segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to their health benefits and being a high-demand plant-based protein option.



“The plant-based protein industry is entering a decisive growth phase,” said Vidyesh Swar, Principal Consultant at Towards FnB. “Beyond lifestyle choices, it is being driven by measurable sustainability benefits, evolving consumer health priorities, and the ability of manufacturers to deliver taste and functionality comparable to animal proteins. As a result, plant-based proteins are no longer just a niche market but a key growth driver for the food industry.

Plant-Based Protein Market Size by Type, 2024 to 2034 (USD Billion)

By Type 2024 2025 2033 2034 Soy Protein 8.41 8.98 14.98 15.93 Pea Protein 4.67 5.22 12.4 13.78 Rice Protein 1.5 1.65 3.53 3.88 Hemp Protein 0.94 1.08 3.05 3.45 Wheat Protein 1.87 1.95 2.54 2.58 Others 1.31 1.44 3.13 3.45



Plant-Based Protein Market Size by End Use, 2024 to 2034 (USD Billion)

By End Use 2024 2025 2033 2034 Food & Beverages 13.09 14.11 25.59 27.56 Supplements 2.8 3.11 7.01 7.75 Personal Care & Cosmetics 0.94 1.04 2.34 2.58 Animal Food 1.87 2.07 4.68 5.17



Rising Vegetarianism and Veganism leading to High Demand for Protein-Based Sources

Consumer awareness regarding the benefits of a vegetarian and meat-free diet is leading to the growth of consumers following a plant-based diet. A vegetarian diet helps consumers to lower the chances of a heart attack, lower cholesterol levels, and sugar levels, and is also beneficial in managing various other health parameters. Hence, consumers are highly shifting towards plant-based diets involving the consumption of healthy vegetables, greens, seeds, nuts, and legumes.

A vegan diet involves a meat-free and dairy-free diet. Hence, such consumers are always in search of plant-based and dairy alternative options. It helps lower cholesterol and blood pressure levels and also aids weight management and the management of other health issues. Hence, such consumers help the growth of the plant-based protein market.

How Has AI Impacted the Plant-Based Protein Market?

Artificial intelligence (AI) is playing a pivotal role in accelerating the growth of the plant-based protein market by driving innovation, efficiency, and consumer alignment. One of the biggest challenges in this sector is replicating the taste, texture, and nutritional profile of animal proteins, and AI-powered algorithms are addressing this by analyzing molecular structures, ingredient interactions, and sensory data to design optimized formulations.

Machine learning models simulate how different plant proteins, such as soy, pea, chickpea, or algae, perform under various processing methods, enabling manufacturers to create products with improved juiciness, texture, and flavor authenticity while maintaining high nutritional value. In manufacturing, AI-driven predictive analytics optimize extrusion processes, blending, and energy use, ensuring scalability and consistency in production. Computer vision and sensor-based systems further strengthen quality control by detecting impurities or deviations in plant protein concentrates and isolates.

New Trends of the Plant-Based Protein Market

Rising lactose intolerance leading to high demand for plant-based protein options is one of the major factors for the growth of the plant-based protein market. Hence, such consumers try to manage their protein sources from ingredients such as almond, soy, pea, coconut, and other similar ingredients.

Animal welfare attitude is another major factor for the growing vegetarian population. Such consumers do not prefer to consume meat.

Rising health concerns leading to high demand for clean-label and functional products are another major factor for the growth of the market.



Recent Developments in the Plant-Based Protein Market

In August 2025 , SuperYou, co-owned by Indian superstar Ranveer Singh, launched a vegan protein powder made from biofermented brewer’s yeast, featuring added probiotics for gut wellness. ( Source - https://www.greenqueen.com.hk)

, SuperYou, co-owned by Indian superstar Ranveer Singh, launched a vegan protein powder made from biofermented brewer’s yeast, featuring added probiotics for gut wellness. ( - https://www.greenqueen.com.hk) In September 2025, The Leafy Wellness, a nutrition-focused startup, announced the launch of its plant-based protein powder in India. The protein powder is infused with modern supplements and Ayurvedic ingredients at an affordable price. (Source- https://news.abplive.com)

Top Products in the Plant-based Protein Market

Product Type Key Features / Attributes Nutritional / Market Benefits Common Applications Soy Protein (Isolate, Concentrate, Textured) Complete protein with all essential amino acids; versatile formats High protein digestibility, cost-effective, and widely researched Meat analogues, dairy alternatives, protein powders, bakery Pea Protein Derived from yellow peas; neutral taste; allergen-friendly Non-GMO, gluten- & dairy-free, growing in popularity as a soy alternative Plant-based meats, beverages, snacks, and sports nutrition Wheat Protein (Gluten, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Seitan) High in gluten; provides elasticity and chewy texture Excellent binding and textural properties in meat substitutes Seitan products, bakery, meat alternatives Rice Protein Brown rice-derived; hypoallergenic; often combined with pea Good amino acid profile when blended, clean-label appeal Protein blends, sports powders, infant foods Potato Protein Extracted from potatoes; high functional properties Rich in amino acids, excellent foaming/emulsification Meat alternatives, bakery, sports nutrition Chickpea Protein Derived from chickpeas; good taste and nutrition High consumer acceptance aligns with the pulse protein trend Hummus powders, snacks, dairy alternatives Lentil Protein High in iron and fiber; mild taste Nutrient-rich, sustainable, growing consumer awareness Blended flours, soups, and ready meals Faba Bean (Broad Bean) Protein High in protein and fiber; sustainable crop Emerging protein with strong texture-building capacity Meat analogues, protein powders, dairy substitutes Hemp Protein Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and micronutrients Natural, minimally processed, strong health halo Smoothies, nutrition bars, protein shakes Algae & Microalgae Protein (e.g., Spirulina, Chlorella) High protein density; also rich in vitamins and minerals Sustainable, nutrient-dense, positioned as “future protein” Functional foods, supplements, specialty nutrition Other Novel Sources (Pumpkin Seed, Sunflower, Quinoa, Amaranth) Derived from emerging seeds & grains Clean-label, allergen-free, niche high-value markets Premium protein blends, health foods, fortified bakery



Plant-Based Protein Market Dynamics

What Are the Growth Drivers of the Plant-Based Protein Market?

Rising consumers following a plant-based and dairy-free diet is one of the major factors for the growth of the plant-based protein market. Such consumers are always in search of nutritious, plant-based sources of protein to complete their protein intake for the day. Hence, the plant-based industries are trying to manufacture innovative products such as plant-based protein powders, protein snack bars, chips, and many other snack products. Hence, it helps to retain customers, further fueling the growth of the market. High demand for vegan cheese, butter, yogurt, and other dairy-alternative products is another major factor driving the market's growth.

How Are Side-Effects of Plant-Based Diets Hampering the Market’s Growth?

There are multiple advantages of following a plant-based diet, but excessive consumption of the same diet has also resulted in certain health issues. Problems such as gas, bloating, and kidney stones have been observed due to excessive consumption of greens or a plant-based diet. Hence, such factors obstruct the growth of the plant-based protein market.

How Are Product Innovations Helping the Growth of the Market?

Product innovations and searching for new sources of proteins by the food manufacturers are among the major factors for the growth of the plant-based protein market. It allows manufacturers to innovate plant-based products rich in protein, such as snack bars, protein powders, and various other food options. Such food options allow vegans and vegetarians to easily maintain their specific dietary restrictions, even when outdoors or while traveling, as these products are readily available today in specialty stores or online platforms at economical prices.

Plant-Based Protein Market Regional Analysis

North America dominated the Plant-Based Protein Market in 2024

North America led the plant-based protein market in 2024 due to a high shift of consumers towards a vegan or plant-based diet. It helps to manage multiple health issues, further fueling the growth of the market. Plant-based diet followers are always on the lookout for plant-based protein options. Hence, such consumers prefer plant-based products for protein intake, such as soy, legumes, pea, and various similar products. Rising consumer awareness regarding the benefits of plant-based diets and a vegan diet also helps the market grow. Lifestyle changes, prevalent health issues, the search for meat alternatives, and rising health awareness are also key factors driving the market's growth in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the expected timeframe because of the growing population of vegans and vegetarians in the region. Rising consumer awareness regarding the benefits of a plant-based diet, which is helpful to manage various health issues, is one of the major factors for the growth of the plant-based protein market. Such diets help consumers with hectic schedules maintain a clean gut and a healthy digestive system, which is further beneficial for market growth. Rising disposable income, further leading to high demand for meat-alternatives and protein-rich vegetarian food options, is also helping the growth of the market in the foreseeable period.



Plant-Based Protein Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 8.7% Market Size in 2024 USD 18.70 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 20.33 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 43.07 Billion Dominated Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Plant-Based Protein Market Segmental Analysis

Type Analysis

The Soy Protein Segment led the Plant-Based Protein Market in 2024

The high protein content, affordability, availability, and high versatility of the food and beverage industry are helping the growth of the segment, further helping the growth of the plant-based protein market. The high usage of soy for the preparation of various dishes by the food and beverage industry contributes to the market's growth. Hence, the ingredient is highly demanded by vegetarians and vegans as it is a great meat substitute, providing taste and texture similar to meat.

The Pea Protein Segment is observed to grow in the Foreseen Period.

The pea protein segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period, as the ingredient is lactose-free and gluten-free, making it ideal for vegans to meet their protein intake needs perfectly. Snack bars, snacks, and beverages made from peas are ideal for vegetarians and vegans to maintain their nutritional intake, further fueling the growth of the market. The segment also highlights the taste and texture helpful to replicate as a perfect meat alternative, further fueling the growth of the market.

End Use Analysis

The Food and Beverages Segment helped the Growth of the Market in 2024

The growing population leading to growing demand for different types of food options, such as dairy-free and vegetarian options, is one of the major factors for the growth of the plant-based protein market. High usage of plant-based protein ingredients such as soy, pea, and legumes, which are helpful to provide similar nutritional value, taste, and texture, is also fueling the growth of the market. Hence, such ingredients are also useful in domains such as bakeries, beverages, and snack manufacturing, etc.

The Supplement Segment is expected to grow in the Foreseen Period.

The supplement segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to its high demand by vegans and consumers. It is an easy method to maintain nutritional levels without consuming meat and dairy. Hence, high demand for plant-based protein powders, snacks, and protein bars is driven by consumers to maintain their nutritional levels. The segment also highlights the importance of customization and personalization. Supplements, as per the requirements of customers, are another major factor helpful for the growth of the market in the foreseeable period.

Top Companies in the Plant-Based Protein Market

Fuji Oil Group – Japanese food ingredient company producing soy-based proteins and plant-based meat alternatives.

– Japanese food ingredient company producing soy-based proteins and plant-based meat alternatives. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) – Provides plant proteins, flavors, and functional systems for meat and dairy alternatives.

– Provides plant proteins, flavors, and functional systems for meat and dairy alternatives. Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) – A leading supplier of soy, pea, and wheat proteins for plant-based foods and beverages.

– A leading supplier of soy, pea, and wheat proteins for plant-based foods and beverages. Kerry Group PLC – Develops plant-based protein solutions and taste systems for meat analogues and nutrition products.

– Develops plant-based protein solutions and taste systems for meat analogues and nutrition products. Kansas Protein Foods LLC – U.S. manufacturer specializing in textured soy protein and plant-based meat ingredients.

– U.S. manufacturer specializing in textured soy protein and plant-based meat ingredients. Cargill Incorporated – Offers soy, pea, and other plant proteins, plus research into next-gen plant-based meat and dairy.

– Offers soy, pea, and other plant proteins, plus research into next-gen plant-based meat and dairy. Wilmar International Ltd. – Asia-based agribusiness producing soy protein ingredients and plant-based food solutions.

– Asia-based agribusiness producing soy protein ingredients and plant-based food solutions. Burcon NutraScience Corporation – Canadian innovator in pea, canola, and other novel plant protein extraction technologies.

– Canadian innovator in pea, canola, and other novel plant protein extraction technologies. DuPont (now part of IFF/Danisco) – Developed soy and pea protein isolates, plus functional systems for plant-based formulations.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Soy Protein

Pea Protein

Rice Protein

Hemp Protein

Wheat Protein

Others

By End Use

Food & Beverages

Supplements

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Animal Food

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

