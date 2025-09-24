ACT Expo 2026 Brings the Future of Fleet Technology to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACT Expo, the largest fleet technology conference and expo, returns to the Las Vegas Convention Center from May 4–7, 2026. Now in its 16th year, ACT Expo is widely recognized as the most important annual fleet event of the year, drawing more than 12,000 attendees. With the industry’s most comprehensive assembly of “who’s who” in the commercial transportation sector, fleets can pack in four days of meetings with suppliers and peers, which would otherwise take months and multiple trips to accomplish. ACT Expo offers end-users the most current insight into the key technology trends driving the market today and in the years ahead, practical lessons from peers, direct access to every major OEM and industry supplier in the market, strategies to boost competitiveness and accelerate the use of high-tech and clean vehicles and fuel, and the relationships that drive long-term success.

Where Fleets Learn What’s Next

ACT Expo 2026 will place greater emphasis on the digital frontier, reflecting rising industry investment in software-defined vehicles, connected vehicle platforms and infrastructure, real-time data collection and analysis via the use of AI, and autonomy. Through end-user case studies, the event will highlight how these cutting-edge technologies are improving performance, safety, and ROI, while giving attendees a clear view of where and how they are scaling.

Beyond digital solutions, ACT Expo 2026 will continue to provide the industry’s most comprehensive showcase of ultra-clean vehicles and low-carbon fuels. Highlights include lower-cost commercial EVs and new platforms across multiple classes, the proliferation of commercial vehicle charging infrastructure, and early signs of large-scale market adoption. The program will also spotlight growing investment in hydrogen vehicles and fueling infrastructure, along with natural gas and propane fleets—longstanding clean fuel options that are now rapidly transitioning to renewable, ultra-low-carbon forms of these fuels.

Fleets attending ACT Expo 2026 will explore:

How connected technologies, AI and advanced analytics, and fleet intelligence are boosting uptime and lowering costs.

How advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) are increasing fleet safety performance and accelerating the commercialization of autonomous vehicles.

Where autonomous vehicles are now running in commercial applications and how, when and where this technology will be ready for adoption in their own operations.

What physical and corporate infrastructure is required to truly unlock the value of digital vehicle platforms.

The latest developments in bringing lower-cost, zero-emission commercial vehicles to market and how fueling infrastructure expansion is happening in parallel.

Real-world success stories in battery-electric and hydrogen vehicles, where investment remains strong and scaling is beginning to occur.

The renaissance taking place in the natural gas and propane vehicle industries, and where and how increasingly carbon-negative renewable fuels are playing a role.

Real-world deployment and funding strategies from leading fleet executives.

“The pace of change and acceleration of advanced technologies in commercial transportation is phenomenal; it’s unlike anything we have seen before,” said Erik Neandross, President of Clean Transportation Solutions at TRC, producers of ACT Expo. “From the boardroom to the show floor, ACT Expo is the one place where C-suite representatives from fleets, OEMs, and infrastructure partners engage directly to shape real-world progress and the future of their businesses. It’s where fleet leaders learn what’s actually working in the field, what’s just around the corner, and where they can better understand proven strategies that can deliver both economic and environmental results.”

Why We’re Simply ‘ACT Expo’ in 2026

As the event has grown into the largest and preeminent annual industry gathering, and central stage where the latest advanced vehicle technologies and fuels are launched, showcased and discussed, ACT Expo can no longer be simply defined as the clean or advanced technology show – it has become so much more.

Reflecting this expanded focus, the event will move forward under the streamlined name ACT Expo. The letters “ACT” reflect the many forces shaping the industry’s future, such as:

The Largest Showcase of Advanced Fleet Technology

The ACT Expo show floor assembles the largest showcase of advanced fleet technology. More than 500 exhibitors will feature the latest vehicles, equipment, fueling and charging solutions, and digital tools fleets need to improve performance and reduce costs. Attendees can explore 200+ low- and zero-emission vehicles all in one place, connect directly with OEMs and infrastructure providers, and see firsthand the innovations shaping safety, uptime, and total cost of ownership across every duty cycle.

Together, the program and expo hall create a one-stop opportunity to understand today’s technology landscape, navigate potential business disruption, and prioritize strategies—validated by real-world fleet case studies—that deliver proven results.

Don’t Miss Out: Abstracts Close September 26

The Call for Abstracts closes Friday, September 26 at 5:00 pm PT. Visit www.actexpo.com to submit an abstract, sign up for updates, and plan to be part of the event shaping the future of fleet strategy.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What technologies and vehicles are showcased at ACT Expo? Attendees have access to educational sessions and commercial vehicle technologies spanning AI, autonomous vehicles, electric vehicles, alternative fuels, software-defined vehicles, energy storage, fueling and charging, renewable fuels, and other advanced innovations and technologies. Tracks include a focus on EV and hydrogen adoption, gaseous fuels such as natural gas and propane, applications for AI and telematics integration, autonomous fleet deployment, infrastructure funding, and more. Vehicles will range from Class 2 commercial vehicles to Class 8 trucks, and everything in between, including both on-road and off-road vehicles. What topics are covered in ACT Expo sessions? Industry outlook from CEOs of fleets and OEMs

The business case for adopting advanced technologies

AI: combining connected vehicle technologies and advanced predictive analytics

Autonomous: commercialization in ride hail and near-term growth in trucking

How next gen electric vehicles (EVs) are providing better opportunities for a positive TCO and thus scaling

The current and near-term landscape for electric vehicle and hydrogen fueling infrastructure, including V2X, low carbon fuel/energy sources, resiliency, and fuel costs

Best practices for deploying ultra-low emission combustion technologies and ultra-low carbon renewable fuels

Finding funding for vehicles, infrastructure in a tight market

Finding funding for vehicles, infrastructure in a tight market

The latest regulatory updates and changes at the local, state and federal levels What makes ACT Expo authoritative? ACT Expo develops content and education for commercial fleet operators, delivered by expert speakers from leading fleets and suppliers who share case studies with real world results. How much does it cost to attend ACT Expo? ACT Expo offers the lowest registration rates during early bird and value-pricing periods starting October 21, 2026. Rates increase as the event nears. Rates vary by registration type, including expo-hall only passes, with fleets receiving preferred rates. Where and when will ACT Expo 2026 take place? ACT Expo 2026 will take place from May 4-7, 2026 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About ACT Expo

ACT Expo is the most comprehensive event dedicated to advanced commercial vehicle technologies and best practices for deploying those technologies. Produced by TRC, ACT Expo brings together fleet operators, vehicle manufacturers, infrastructure providers, and technology developers to share emerging solutions to the most pressing challenges and opportunities in commercial transportation, especially decarbonization. With 12,000+ attendees from 50+ countries, the event features cutting-edge exhibits, 275+ speakers, 200+ vehicles on display, and 500+ exhibitors and sponsors. ACT Expo serves as the definitive platform for showcasing real-world fleet success stories, launching new technologies, and shaping the future of commercial transportation. https://www.actexpo.com/

