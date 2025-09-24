Camfil Launches LCC Lite Software to Transform Commercial Air Filter Cost Analysis

Riverdale, NJ, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camfil has announced the launch of LCC Lite, a sleek new life cycle costing software that makes calculating total cost of ownership faster and easier than ever. Designed for commercial facilities, LCC Lite empowers facility managers to make smarter air filter choices by instantly showcasing energy savings and operational efficiency.





Many commercial facilities, including retail centers, healthcare institutions, and schools, traditionally select air filters based on initial purchase price, inadvertently leading to higher long-term energy costs. HVAC systems can account for 40-60% of a commercial building's energy consumption, and filter selection is a major contributor to system efficiency. LCC Lite is designed to bridge the gap between time-intensive analysis and practical, on-the-spot decision-making by delivering an executive summary version of a comprehensive life cycle cost analysis.

LCC Lite generates rapid comparisons between filter solutions in under 90 seconds, using the same robust database as Camfil’s full Life Cycle Costing software, which is built on over 20 years of air filter performance data. This ensures accurate forecasting of filter performance and energy consumption, unlike simple spreadsheet calculations that often fail to account for real-world performance variations.

“LCC Lite incorporates segment-specific parameters designed to accelerate analysis for different commercial applications," said Jon Holmes, Sales Tools Product Manager - Americas, who played a crucial role in the development and launch of the software, "These pre-loaded scenarios enable accurate results using basic facility information, such as total estimated CFM capacity, without requiring detailed filter size inventories."

The software is launching across North, Central, and South America and is aimed at commercial sectors where energy efficiency is a primary concern, such as retail, hospitality, healthcare, and education. By enabling a total cost of ownership approach, LCC Lite helps facilities reduce energy consumption, reallocate maintenance labor, and align with sustainability goals.

