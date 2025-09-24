Nanterre, September 24th, 2025

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from September 15th to September 19th,2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from September 15th to September 19th,2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 2025-09-15 FR0000125486 10 821 119,457213 XPAR VINCI 2025-09-15 FR0000125486 4 066 119,443138 CEUX VINCI 2025-09-15 FR0000125486 2 084 119,508805 AQEU VINCI 2025-09-15 FR0000125486 1 529 119,513963 TQEX VINCI 2025-09-16 FR0000125486 71 921 118,103662 XPAR VINCI 2025-09-16 FR0000125486 17 428 118,059186 CEUX VINCI 2025-09-16 FR0000125486 6 409 118,071993 AQEU VINCI 2025-09-16 FR0000125486 3 242 117,971283 TQEX VINCI 2025-09-17 FR0000125486 43 388 116,947232 XPAR VINCI 2025-09-17 FR0000125486 26 116 116,911458 CEUX VINCI 2025-09-17 FR0000125486 15 355 117,000153 TQEX VINCI 2025-09-17 FR0000125486 15 143 117,012616 AQEU VINCI 2025-09-18 FR0000125486 100 000 117,266789 XPAR VINCI 2025-09-19 FR0000125486 100 000 117,922679 XPAR TOTAL 417 502 117,6419

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

______________________

Attachment