Disclosure of transactions in on shares from September 15th to September 19th,2025

Nanterre, September 24th, 2025   

                  

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from September 15th to September 19th,2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from September 15th to September 19th,2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI2025-09-15FR000012548610 821119,457213XPAR
VINCI2025-09-15FR00001254864 066119,443138CEUX
VINCI2025-09-15FR00001254862 084119,508805AQEU
VINCI2025-09-15FR00001254861 529119,513963TQEX
VINCI2025-09-16FR000012548671 921118,103662XPAR
VINCI2025-09-16FR000012548617 428118,059186CEUX
VINCI2025-09-16FR00001254866 409118,071993AQEU
VINCI2025-09-16FR00001254863 242117,971283TQEX
VINCI2025-09-17FR000012548643 388116,947232XPAR
VINCI2025-09-17FR000012548626 116116,911458CEUX
VINCI2025-09-17FR000012548615 355117,000153TQEX
VINCI2025-09-17FR000012548615 143117,012616AQEU
VINCI2025-09-18FR0000125486100 000117,266789XPAR
VINCI2025-09-19FR0000125486100 000117,922679XPAR
  TOTAL417 502117,6419 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

