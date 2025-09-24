Splashtop Recognized as Regional Leader Across Europe and Canada in G2 Fall 2025 Reports

CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop today announced strong performance in the G2 Fall 2025 Reports, earning recognition across Endpoint Management, Patch Management, Remote Support, and Remote Desktop categories. With designations spanning EMEA, Europe, UK, and Canada, Splashtop continues to expand globally while delivering measurable ROI and compliance-ready solutions for IT teams.

Highlights

Named a Momentum Leader for Endpoint Management and High Performer in the EMEA Regional Grid® Report

Recognized as a Regional Leader for Remote Support and Remote Desktop across EMEA, Europe, UK, and Canada

Awarded Best Estimated ROI in both Endpoint Management and Patch Management categories

Patch Management swept badges with Fastest Implementation, Easiest to Use, and Users Most Likely to Recommend across all organization sizes

Regional Strength & Customer Validation

In the EMEA Regional Grid® Report for Endpoint Management, Splashtop was named both a Momentum Leader and High Performer. Reviewers delivered standout validation, with 98% stating they would recommend Splashtop and 100% agreeing the product is going in the right direction.

Across Europe and the UK, Splashtop was named a Regional Leader for Remote Support and Remote Desktop. In the Europe Regional Grid® Report for Remote Support, reviewers unanimously praised Splashtop’s multi-platform support and unattended remote access, with 94% highlighting remote reboot as a valued feature. Security remains central to customer trust, with Splashtop earning high marks for satisfaction with capabilities like data encryption (97%) and compliance (96%).

"Cost effective cross platform on demand and unattended support with effective add-ons. Splashtop fulfills our requirements to maintain numerous cloud and on premises servers, mostly Windows and macOS, as well as on demand support for our customers' end users, which includes with some IOS and Android devices. It is easy to setup and install and is far more cost effective than the previous systems we've used. Splashtop is used very day!" - Verified User in Computer Software

Endpoint & Patch Management Momentum

Splashtop continued its ascent in Patch Management, earning Best Estimated ROI and sweeping badges for usability and adoption. Customers recognized Splashtop’s AEM patch management capabilities were recognized for Fastest Implementation (overall and for SMBs), Easiest to Use, and Users Most Likely to Recommend. Together with Endpoint Management recognitions, these achievements validate Splashtop’s strategy to help IT teams consolidate tools, improve time-to-value, and deliver real-time patching and automation that address the most urgent needs of resource-constrained IT teams.

"Splashtop works from your phone, computer, or tablet. And you can remote into a phone, computer, or tablet. With the endpoint add-on, it's almost as robust as Kaseya. They're adding more and more features all the time and has the potential to be THE go-to remote control endpoint management software." - Michael M., Senior Manager of System Administration

Security & Compliance for European IT

Splashtop’s momentum in Europe aligns with rising compliance and security mandates, including the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), NIS2 (Network and Information Systems Directive 2), ENS (Entry Summary Declaration), and the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA). Splashtop can enable IT teams to meet these requirements with:

256-bit AES encryption, TLS, and multi-factor authentication

Automated patching and vulnerability scanning through Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management

Detailed logging and device verification for auditability

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and SOC 2 certification, GDPR compliance, and sovereign European cloud infrastructure

“Splashtop gives us the ability to deploy and monitor to all of our various machines in a way that is much more manageable than even the more expensive options from Microsoft and others. From script deployment to security compliance, Splashtop can assist with it all. If you ever run into a problem, their customer support is also quick to help and always available.” - Drew E., System Administrator

“Global IT leaders are choosing Splashtop because we deliver outcomes that matter: faster payback, simplified compliance, and solutions their teams can adopt in days instead of months,” said Alexander Draaijer, General Manager & Vice President Sales, Americas & EMEA, Splashtop, based in Amsterdam. “This recognition from G2 reflects the traction we are seeing across the region, as organizations of all sizes look for trusted partners who can help them achieve both efficiency and resilience.”

About Splashtop

Splashtop is the top-rated global provider of remote work, support, and management solutions that simplify security and performance in the work-from-anywhere world. With customer success as the #1 priority, Splashtop’s technology is easy to deploy, use, and manage for small and midsize businesses and enterprises, offering advanced security features, high-throughput, broad device support, and 24/5 customer support. The approachable solution selected by more than 30 million users, Splashtop is a partner enabling users to grow and scale on their own terms with highly flexible plans. Splashtop is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), aligning with Microsoft in their efforts to help customers address the evolving challenges of today’s IT landscape. Visit www.splashtop.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.