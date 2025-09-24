AI/R Celebrates 500 Oracle AI Agent Studio Certifications With Fusion Customers at “Winning the AI Race” Event in Las Vegas

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI/R, a global leader in AI solutions and a long-standing Oracle partner, today announced it has surpassed 500 certified professionals in Oracle AI Agent Studio. To underscore its position as the most prepared partner to help clients prosper in the AI space, the company is launching an exclusive Race Car event in Las Vegas and a free 8-hour workshop designed for Oracle Fusion customers to unlock innovation through targeted AI initiatives.

The workshop is focused on empowering clients to identify and implement high-impact use cases with Generative AI within Oracle Fusion, transforming operations and driving business outcomes.

With fluency across 75 AI technologies and a 25-year partnership, AI/R stands at the forefront of digital transformation. The achievement of 500 certifications demonstrates the team's deep technical expertise and ability to implement cutting-edge AI solutions that seamlessly integrate with clients' existing Oracle environments, including the flexibility to mix and match with third-party solutions.

Built on this deep expertise, the company also launched a 3-phase journey to help clients generate value within AI Agent Studio, optimizing the present by automating core business processes, personalizing the future with hyper-tailored experiences to boost revenue, and leading the revolution of autonomous businesses for an unbeatable competitive edge.

"Surpassing 500 certifications in Oracle AI Agent Studio is more than just a number; it's a testament to the dedication and talent of our global team. We are leveraging this expertise to move beyond theory and deliver immediate, practical value to our clients through this new solution and workshop. Our goal is to demystify AI and make it an accessible innovation tool for every Oracle Fusion user."

– Alisson Aguiar, Global Head of Oracle Practice at AI/R

"Innovation is in the DNA of our partnership with Oracle. This milestone and the launch of our workshop reflect our commitment not just to keeping pace with technological evolution, but to leading it. We are empowering companies to reimagine their business processes with the security and robustness of the Oracle ecosystem, ensuring that Generative AI becomes a sustainable engine for their growth."

– Ernie Molinaro, Divisional Vice President of AI/R

An Exclusive Offer to Accelerate Innovation

For Oracle Fusion customers based in the USA and Canada who are interested in a follow-on 8-hour workshop, AI/R is extending a unique opportunity. During Oracle AI World (formerly Oracle CloudWorld), taking place in Las Vegas from October 13–16, 2025, select participants can join an exclusive experience at a local racetrack. The event includes a 30-minute overview of the future of AI, followed by an exotic sports car driving experience, complete with five laps on the track and a video recording.

To learn more about the solution and workshop and apply for the exclusive Las Vegas experience, fill out the form at https://go.aircompany.ai/air-company-oracle-and-air-ai-capabilities-en.

About AI/R

AI/R, headquartered in California, is an Agentic AI Software Engineering company that combines its ecosystem of highly specialized technology brands, proprietary AI platforms, and strategic partner platforms to amplify human intelligence and drive a revolution across industries, setting efficient standards for innovation and business productivity. By embedding AI into every aspect of its operations, AI/R’s mission is to make the AI revolution a revolution for everyone, empowering human talent while raising the bar for digital transformation. Let's breathe in the future.

Contact:

Milena Buarque Lopes Bandeira

milena.bandeira@aircompany.ai

