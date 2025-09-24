Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey Earns Top Honors at the Jersey Awards

Millburn, NJ, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ) earned top honors at the 57th Annual Jersey Awards, receiving two first-place awards for its nonprofit public service campaigns. The event, held on Wednesday, September 17, was organized and judged by the New Jersey Ad Club, the state’s largest association representing advertisers, marketers, media, and public relations professionals.

PDFNJ received recognition for the following initiatives:





Parents Matter – Radio PSA Campaign: First Place, Radio Not-for-Profit/Pro Bono Work

This radio campaign highlights the crucial role parents play in preventing youth substance use by promoting open conversations within families. PDFNJ developed the campaign with creative support from Michelle Mazur and Debra Rizzi of Rizco.

Knock Out Opioid Abuse (KOOA) Campaign: First Place, Public Relations Not-for-Profit/Pro Bono Work

One of PDFNJ’s signature statewide initiatives, the KOOA campaign engages schools, communities, and healthcare professionals in raising awareness about the dangers of opioid misuse and promoting prevention strategies across New Jersey. Former NFL player and New Jersey native Ray Lucas spoke to student-athletes across the state about the devastating impact of opioids. The programs were supported by Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey.





“We are truly honored to be recognized with these awards from the New Jersey Ad Club,” said Angelo M. Valente, Executive Director of the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey. “These campaigns reflect the collaborative spirit of our work and the dedication of our partners, who share our mission to protect families and communities from the devastating impact of substance use.”





For more information about the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey, visit www.drugfreenj.org.

###

About the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey:

Best known for its statewide substance use prevention advertising campaign, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is a private not-for-profit coalition of professionals from the communications, corporate and government communities whose collective mission is to reduce demand for illicit drugs in New Jersey through media communication. To date, more than $200 million in broadcast time and print space has been donated to the Partnership’s New Jersey campaign, making it the largest public service advertising campaign in New Jersey’s history. Since its inception, the Partnership has garnered 232 advertising and public relations awards from national, regional and statewide media organizations.