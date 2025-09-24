Stanley Martin Homes Announces New Neighborhood in Historic Southport, NC

RESTON, Virginia, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stanley Martin Homes is excited to announce the launch of Waters at Southport, a new neighborhood of single-family homes in the heart of Southport, North Carolina as the homebuilder continues to grow in Coastal Carolina. Located at 131 Stuart Avenue, Waters at Southport is one of the few new construction communities within the city limits, just blocks from the Cape Fear River waterfront and within walking distance of Southport’s charming historic downtown.

Spanning 20.5 acres, the neighborhood features 42 thoughtfully designed homes now selling from the upper $500s. Buyers can choose from a variety of floor plans, including ranch-style homes and main level living with options for golf cart storage and up to 3 car garages. Homeowners can select their preferred lot, floor plan, structural options, and design packages or can choose to select a new home already under construction for a quicker move in. In addition, lawn maintenance is included in the HOA dues, and mortgage lenders will not require flood insurance.

“As we continue to grow in Coastal Carolina, we’re excited to introduce a community that reflects both the character of Southport and the quality our buyers expect. Waters at Southport is a rare opportunity to own a new home steps from the waterfront and historic downtown,” said Katie Willis, General Manager of the Coastal Carolina Division of Stanley Martin Homes.

Waters at Southport’s location offers the perfect blend of coastal living and small-town charm. Residents can enjoy a short walk or golf cart ride to downtown Southport’s unique collection of restaurants, boutique shops, museums, waterfront park, and historic sites. The neighborhood also provides convenient access to entertainment, water activities, and nearby destinations like Bald Head Island, Fort Fisher, Kure, and Carolina Beach.

With its combination of new construction, prime location, and customizable home options, Waters at Southport is set to become one of the area’s most desirable communities. Stanley Martin Homes has been building new homes in the Coastal Carolina market since its acquisition of Essex Homes in 2020 and is actively selling in Leland, NC at its Pinewood community with homes from the low $300s. New neighborhoods are also planned this year in the highly amenitized master planned community Brunswick Forest as well as new communities coming next year in the sought after area of Ocean Isle and in Shallotte, NC.

About Stanley Martin Homes

Stanley Martin Homes, LLC has been building new homes since 1966. Headquartered in Reston, VA, Stanley Martin is one of the nation’s fastest-growing homebuilders, having built more than 40,000 homes and operating in 15 metropolitan areas and seven states, including Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. Named National Builder of the Year in 2021 by Builder Magazine, Stanley Martin is driven to deliver on its mission to “design and build homes people love at a price they can afford.” Equal Housing Opportunity.

Stanley Martin Homes, LLC is a subsidiary of the Daiwa House Group. The Daiwa House Group is headquartered in Osaka and Tokyo, Japan and is one of the largest housing, construction, and development companies in the world. For more information about Stanley Martin Homes and its neighborhoods, visit stanleymartin.com.

