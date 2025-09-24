STAAR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Investigates Fairness of Proposed STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) Shareholder Buyout and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm to Discuss their Legal Rights and Options

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating the fairness of the recently announced proposed buyout of STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) (“STAAR” or the “Company”) shareholders to determine whether the proposal is fair to investors.

Click here for additional information: https://kaskelalaw.com/case/staar-surgical/

On August 5, 2025, STAAR announced that it had agreed to be acquired by Alcon at a price of $28.00 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, STAAR shareholders – many of whom purchased their STAA shares at prices above $30.00 per share – will be cashed out of their investment position and the company's shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether STAAR investors will be receiving sufficient monetary consideration for their shares, and whether the company’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties or violated the securities laws in agreeing to the buyout price. Notably, the proposed buyout price of $28.00 per share is significantly lower than the Company’s 52-week high value of $38.60 per share.

STAAR shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options at (888) 715-1740. Alternatively, investors may submit their information to the firm by clicking on the following link (or by copying and pasting the link into your browser):

https://kaskelalaw.com/case/staar-surgical/

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis, which means that the firm's clients never pay any out-of-pocket costs for legal representation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC, including the firm’s recent notable recoveries for investors, please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

Kaskela Law LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

(skaskela@kaskelalaw.com)

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

(abell@kaskelalaw.com)

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 229-0750

(888) 715-1740

www.kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.