FG Communities Completes 60th Acquisition

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FG Communities, whose mission is to preserve and improve affordable housing by acquiring and operating manufactured housing communities, is excited to announce its most recent acquisition in Lenoir, NC.

Lenoir is located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, less than a half hour from both Blowing Rock, a popular mountain town tourist destination, and Morganton. Residents have access to outdoor activities including hiking in the mountains and watersport activities at nearby Lake Rhodhiss.

Western North Carolina has a shortage of affordable housing. The Lenoir manufactured housing community offers our residents an affordable solution.

Michael Anise, CEO of FG Communities, commented, “We are excited to announce our 60th acquisition. Our Western North Carolina footprint continues to expand. We believe the region will see significant growth over the long term and that the Lenoir community should be a beneficiary of this growth.”

FG Communities, co-founded by Joe Moglia, Kyle Cerminara, and Michael Anise, is a self-administered, self-managed real estate holding company. The company has a growing portfolio of 60 properties with over 2,500 homesites either owned or pending acquisition. FG Communities works to improve the quality of life and maintain affordable housing options for its residents.

