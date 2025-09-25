Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Size to Grow USD 33.49 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Intelligent Electronic Devices Market size was worth USD 14.35 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 33.49 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.18% during 2025-2032.”

Surging Electrification and Grid Constraints Propel Market Growth Globally

The market for intelligent electronic devices is being driven by rising global electrification and rising demand for effective high-power charging infrastructure. Manufacturers are creating scalable, energy-efficient AC and DC charging systems with sophisticated monitoring and control capabilities as the use of electric vehicles grows and grid capacity become more constrained. This cause-and-effect relationship, in which increased demand for EVs and grid strains spur innovation in IED technology, improves system management, uptime, and dependability, ultimately propelling market expansion and facilitating broad adoption across passenger and commercial vehicle charging networks.

Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 14.35 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 33.49 Billion CAGR CAGR of 11.18% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type(Digital Relay, Voltage Regulator, Intelligent Electronic Devices (IED) and Others)

• By Technology(Microprocessor-Based IEDs(FPGA/ASIC-Based IEDs, Communication-Enabled / IoT-Integrated IEDs and Hybrid IED Solutions)

• By Application(Automation, Condition Monitoring, Traction Signalling & Control System and Water Supply & Management System)

• By Industry Vertical(Automotive, Energy & Power, Manufacturing and Oil & Gas)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Type

Because they provide dependable monitoring and control solutions and are widely used in automation, industrial, and energy applications, digital relays have the biggest market share. The fastest-growing industries are intelligent electronic devices, driven by growing IoT integration, smart grid adoption, and the need for sophisticated protection, automation, and real-time data capabilities in the global automotive, energy, and industrial sectors.

By Technology

The market is dominated by microprocessor-based intelligent electronic devices because of their strong processing capabilities, dependability, and widespread application in the energy, automotive, and industrial sectors. Due to growing digitization, the adoption of smart grids, and the requirement for real-time monitoring, connectivity, and sophisticated automation in contemporary electrical systems, communication-enabled and IoT-integrated IEDs are expanding quickly.

By Application

Due to its dependability and efficiency, automation dominates the market and is widely used in the manufacturing, energy, and industrial sectors. The fastest-growing industries include traction signaling and control systems, which are being driven by the demand for increased safety, smart transportation networks, and rising investments in railway infrastructure.

By Industry Vertical

With its widespread usage of IEDs in cars for improved automation, performance, and safety, the automotive industry leads the market. The energy and power sector is expanding at the highest rate due to the growing need for smart grids, the integration of renewable energy sources, and effective power management systems. These factors also hasten the industry's adoption of cutting-edge automation, control, and monitoring technology.

Asia Pacific Led the Market in 2024; North America is Expected to Witness fastest Growth in the Market During 2025-2032

Strong industrial expansion, increasing usage of electric vehicles, and expanding renewable energy programs are driving the Asia-Pacific Intelligent Electronic Devices market to the top of the worldwide rankings. The expanding use of electric vehicles, smart grid projects, and the integration of renewable energy sources are driving the fastest-growing market for intelligent electronic devices in North America. The region's market is expanding quickly due to rising demand for cutting-edge, highly efficient power modules and creative technologies.

Recent News:

On February 19, 2025 , Cisco and Rockwell Automation launched the ‘Digital Skills for Industry’ program in India, combining IT and OT training in AI, IoT, cybersecurity, and automation to enhance workforce productivity and future-readiness.

, Cisco and Rockwell Automation launched the ‘Digital Skills for Industry’ program in India, combining IT and OT training in AI, IoT, cybersecurity, and automation to enhance workforce productivity and future-readiness. On May 17, 2024, ABB announced the acquisition of Siemens’s wiring accessories business in China, enhancing its smart building portfolio. The deal, valued at over USD 150 million in 2023 sales, includes smart home systems and a distribution network across 230 cities, with approximately 350 employees.

