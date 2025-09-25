Transaction in own shares

 | Source: OSB GROUP PLC OSB GROUP PLC

OSB GROUP PLC                                        
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
25 September 2025

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”)
Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 24 September 2025 it had purchased a total of 7,964 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE and CBOE CXE, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

 London Stock ExchangeCBOE BXECBOE CXE
Number of ordinary shares purchased7,964--
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)551.00p--
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)544.50p--
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)547.96p--

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 360,295,729 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 360,295,729.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer NameOSB GROUP PLC
LEI213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISINGB00BLDRH360
Intermediary NameCitigroup Global Markets Limited
Intermediary CodeSBILGB2L
Timezone GMT+1
CurrencyGBP


Transaction Date Trade TimeCurrencyVolumePriceTrading VenueTransaction ID
24-09-202512:42:49GBp23551.00XLONxeaNirL7oef
24-09-202512:42:49GBp388551.00XLONxeaNirL7oeh
24-09-202512:22:25GBp406550.00XLONxeaNirL7bls
24-09-202512:04:00GBp479550.00XLONxeaNirL7MvA
24-09-202512:02:43GBp519550.50XLONxeaNirL7Nu3
24-09-202511:23:02GBp235550.50XLONxeaNirL78yn
24-09-202511:13:01GBp228550.50XLONxeaNirL0pef
24-09-202511:03:00GBp249549.50XLONxeaNirL0xap
24-09-202511:02:25GBp3549.50XLONxeaNirL0xwK
24-09-202511:02:25GBp18549.50XLONxeaNirL0xwM
24-09-202510:51:07GBp207549.50XLONxeaNirL0ZVO
24-09-202510:44:00GBp343548.50XLONxeaNirL0iTl
24-09-202510:28:27GBp343550.00XLONxeaNirL0JK$
24-09-202510:25:45GBp366549.00XLONxeaNirL0H4r
24-09-202509:58:27GBp394548.50XLONxeaNirL0DR8
24-09-202509:41:37GBp290547.00XLONxeaNirL1@WE
24-09-202509:28:31GBp360547.00XLONxeaNirL1d3q
24-09-202509:26:27GBp134547.00XLONxeaNirL1bhg
24-09-202509:26:27GBp153547.00XLONxeaNirL1bhi
24-09-202509:04:38GBp353546.50XLONxeaNirL1ICs
24-09-202508:50:39GBp201548.00XLONxeaNirL16tq
24-09-202508:43:53GBp264547.00XLONxeaNirL10eL
24-09-202508:32:57GBp88544.50XLONxeaNirL2s85
24-09-202508:32:57GBp217544.50XLONxeaNirL2s87
24-09-202508:22:16GBp473545.00XLONxeaNirL2yxL
24-09-202508:03:54GBp432544.50XLONxeaNirL2ibR
24-09-202508:03:54GBp405545.00XLONxeaNirL2iaa
24-09-202508:03:54GBp393545.50XLONxeaNirL2iac

